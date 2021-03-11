TRENDING TODAY

Big Time Revelation: The Mystery Behind Rick’s Last Name In Rick And Morty Resolved

‘Rick and Morty’ and the mystery behind Rick’s last name
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
The One Indian Wedding That Happened On The Big Bang Theory And Dodged Your Attention
Next Article
When You Are Keanu Reeves, Oscar's Don't Matter