Revealed!! Monica Rambeau’s Role In Captain Marvel 2

After Monica Rambeau’s introduction in ‘WandaVision’, the show might also have revealed what is going to be her role in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. After her introduction to the MCU, fans now do not have to wait to know which superhero she will be.

Monica Rambeau is a superhero that is part of the Marvel comics. She was created by John Romita Jr. and Roger Stern. Monica got her superpowers in an explosion of extra-dimensional energy. She was named the second Captain Marvel, and at some point was the leader of the Avengers. She was also known by the names Pulsar, Photon, and since 2013 is known as Spectrum.

Highlights —

What is Monica’s relationship with Carol Danvers?

Which hero is Monica in ‘Captain Marvel 2’?

What is Monica’s relationship with Carol Danvers?

From the comics to the big screen, look back on more iconic scenes from Phase 3 of the MCU! 💥 What's your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/e1Ppm3No5k — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) January 23, 2021

Since Monica Rambeau’s first appearance in ‘Captain Marvel’, and after appearing in ‘WandaVision’ as a grown-up, it was clear that Monica and Carol’s relationship has changed a lot throughout the years. Their interaction in ‘Captain Marvel’ was with Carol being close to Maria Rambeau, Monica’s mom. At that time, Monica used to reach out to Carol as her aunt. The ‘Captain Marvel’ movie took place in the 90s when Monica was still a child and when Maria was still alive.

Related: Captain Marvel 2 Gets Its Villain As Moonstone

As time passed by, Monica grew up and became a member of SWORD. A good example of how their relationship changed is evident in ‘WandaVision’s‘ episode 5. As Monica was talking to agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Dr Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), they mention Captain Marvel’s powers and Monica has a straight negative reaction. She refuses to discuss her saying that the focus of the conversation is Wanda and not Captain Marvel, and changes the subject as fast as she can.

Monica Rambeau Captain Marvel 2

Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau’s role, gave an interview to “ComicBook.com” and answered, without giving too many details, that she will be in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. Parris said, “Monica will be in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ with Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, so that gives us space to further explore what might be happening there”.

Monica’s introduction in ‘WandaVision’ as an adult and her bad relationship with Carol made fans create many theories of which hero she might be in the ‘Captain Marvel’ sequence and Monica’s importance in the MCU.

Which hero is Monica in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

As expected by fans, after ‘WandaVision’ introduced Monica to the MCU only as a human that is an agent at SWORD, later on in the show they also showed how she acquired her powers and gave away which hero she will be in ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

In episode 7 of ‘WandaVision’, “Breaking The Fourth Wall”, fans were introduced to Monica’s powers as she travelled back through the Hex into Westview. This episode gave out that Monica will be introduced as Spectrum. One of her main powers is that she can transform herself into any form of energy she wants to inside the electromagnetic spectrum. And this description matches exactly Wanda’s prisoners being affected by her altering the reality, making them part mind stone.

And in the case of Monica, as shown in episode 7, she ends up getting these powers by travelling through the Hex and being constantly exposed to Wanda’s reality alterations. Her role in ‘Captain Marvel 2’ as Spectrum was expected but was finally confirmed as the stories match. Monica ends up not only being an important piece in the ‘WandaVision’ storyline, but especially as a “soon-to-be” hero that could face Captain Marvel’s growing power, or even better, join her in the future.

Do you believe Spectrum will be an opponent to Captain Marvel or will they put their differences aside to fight evil? Let us know in the comments section below!