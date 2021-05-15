Reluctant Henry Cavill Back As Superman In Arrowverse

With the heartless butchering of the SnyderVerse by the WB, is all hope lost for seeing Henry Cavill once again playing Superman? Well, as it happens to be the case, the CW reportedly wants to book Henry for the Arrowverse, to play the Man of Steel.

Its very hard to imagine the DC superhero universe without Superman having a place in it. And we all know what happened to SnyderVerse, which happens to be our final hope to see Man of Steel yet again on the big screen. But all hope’s not lost. After-all, however stern WB was regarding their plans for the DCEU, they did let the Snyder Cut of the ‘Justice League’ happen. And the success of the Zack Snyder’s version of the film has at-least given some hopes to the fans of the actor. But, there’s still time for that to happen as nobody from the Warner Bros. is even talking about it.

However, some recent developments regarding Cavill’s Superman took place in the TV universe of the DC. There is a strong report hopping around that CW wants Henry to appear in a cameo role in the Arrowverse.

Now, Henry Cavill’s rendition of the character did invite its own share of haters. But that is a norm in Hollywood. When any actor takes on a popular role that has been out there for decades, there is always two groups of people responding to that- lovers and haters. Superman was one such character. But over the years, the Superhero character had become very monotonous on the big screen. Sporting that big smile, as a symbol of hope, it had become akin to a cliché. In 2013 came Zack Snyder with his own vision for the character, casting Henry Cavill to play arguably the most iconic role in the Hollywood history.

Now, there has been haters and admirers of Henry’s Superman, but he is never accused of being boring. Part of it is due to Henry’s performance and part to Zack’s handling of the character. But whenever a huge budget is involved, the studios expect some returns. And that couldn’t happen with Zack Snyder’s DC films, which let the studio to halt the SnyderVerse. It also led to the reports that Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill will not anymore be playing Batman and Superman respectively.

However, regarding Henry Cavill, there is still a chance as Superman’s arch-nemesis Black Adam came to his rescue. Apparently, The Rock, who played Black Adam in the upcoming DC film of same name, wanted Henry to play Superman once again. And this time, WB has found themselves in a sticky situation. They don’t want to offend their biggest star and hence, they are probably having emergency meetings, sweating hard to decide on whether to bring Cavill back.

While that is still uncertain, recently, the DC television universe has shown interest in Cavill’s Superman. As per reports, CW wants Henry Cavill’s Superman to make cameos in the ‘Arrowverse’, the television universe of the DC.

While we definitely wish for that to happen, the reports seem more like a rumour. First of all, the Arrowverse is hugely different than the DCEU. And they already have their own version of Superman, Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Man of Steel in the show ‘Superman and Lois’, which also has been a massive television hit. So there is not a big chance that CW would want to stir their universe up bringing Superman from the film universe into their fold. They also have their own version of Flash, which is different from the DC cinematic universe. So, the possibility seems very mild of Henry ever appearing on the DC television shows as Superman. Well, if they ever introduce a multi-verse kind of thing, that would be an entirely different scenario then.

Henry Cavill is our favourite superman and we want nothing more than to have Cavill donning the cape and being awesome yet again.

