TRENDING TODAY

The Real Tragedy That Forced Jim Parsons To Quit The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons tragic incident led him to quit 'The Big Bang Theory'
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
WARNING! Before You See Henry Cavill's New Pictures, Call The Fire Brigade
No Newer Articles