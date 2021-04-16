The Real Tragedy That Forced Jim Parsons To Quit The Big Bang Theory

‘The Big Bang Theory’ was cancelled for season 13 because Jim Parsons decided to quit. The actor revealed the tragic reason behind his decision.

Fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ were devastated when they found out about its cancellation. The sitcom had plans to continue for at least two more seasons. But after Parsons decided to quit the show, the other two seasons were cancelled. Though Sheldon Cooper’s life story still continues in the form of CBS spin-off ‘Young Sheldon‘.

While appearing on the ‘David Tennant Does a Podcast With…’, Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper, revealed the real reason behind quitting ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The popular actor shared that he had a suspicion in his heart that his two-year contract for the eleventh and twelfth season of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ show would be his last. It was a complicated road for him. It was a very intense summer between the two seasons that led to him making the tough decision. A day after finishing season 11, Parsons had to fly to New York City. He had to shoot for ‘Boys in the Band’ on Broadway that began previews in less than a week. When finally, he got a day off, he had to shoot a commercial for Intel.

Usually, actors take big breaks after filming an entire season of a show. Especially for an actor like Jim Parsons, who features in maximum scenes, filming can be difficult. Though Parsons loved every part of his work, he had to let go of something.

Apart from his hectic schedule, Jim Parsons shared the tragic state of his fourteen-year-old dog.

He shared how he will never forget that walk around the park to let him go to the bathroom before he went to the commercial shoot. He recalled how his dog looked so bad and was so tired. His partner Todd reminded him that he had his shoot scheduled. Parsons had to leave his dog in that state, which made him tear up. He thought that his pet would die while he was off working.

So, he went and did the commercial and came back. The next day he went to do the play. That night his pet had a really terrible seizure. He and his partner knew that they had to make a decision. Later, he and Todd made the difficult decision to euthanize their dog.

Parsons shared how the decision really upset him. He was really beaten down and had to get through six more Broadway performances before his next day off.

Unfortunately, Jim Parson had a terrible accident after the Saturday matinee. He walked out for curtain call, slipped and broke his foot. The next couple of days were scary for him. He felt he was at the edge of a cliff. He was teetering and saw something really dark below. He decided that he would like to take things slow in his life. He took the tough decision of quitting ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to free up some time and enjoy life.

All these emotional events in his life at that time made Parsons think about his life. He felt he had this moment of clarity and decided to quit ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Jim Parsons shared another reason for quitting the iconic sitcom, ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Parsons’ dad had passed away at the age of fifty-two. He then realized that at the end of season 12, he would be fort-six. Six years younger than his own father at the age of his death. “I said, ‘If you told me that like my father, I had six years left to live, I think there are other things I need to try and do. I do not know what they are, but I can tell that I need to try’”, said Parsons.

After returning to Los Angeles, Parsons told Chuck Lorre and writer Steve Molaro that the 12th season would be his last.

