The Real Reason Why Tom Cruise’s Personal Life Is A Mess

Tom Cruise has had a less than ideal personal life. After divorcing longtime wife Nicole Kidman, he also split from his beau Katie Holmes. He has had controversies marring his story all his life. So, what is the reason behind it?

Tom Cruise’s personal life has been the source of many rumours. But, there might be one uniform cause behind all his life’s disasters. What does the veteran actor and star have to do with Scientology, and why has it been a disaster for his personal life.

The Mishaps

That Tom Cruise’s life is a disaster is no secret. Despite being a multi-millionaire and a father to three kids, the man just seems to fail at relationships. Cracks began to appear in his seemingly perfect marriage with Nicole Kidman, with the actress saying later that she felt “objectified” in the marriage. She also opened up about how Tom being famous affected her life, with his star always eclipsing hers and becoming a massive presence in her life.

When she broke up with Cruise, she didn’t know why the marriage had fallen apart. In an interview with “Vanity Fair” she said that when she was working on finishing up ‘Moulin Rouge’, the break-up happened, and it broke her. She had also survived a miscarriage just a few months prior, and she was scared and shocked when the divorce proceedings started.

Nicole has also said that in Tom Cruise’s personal life, she became a showpiece. She was only there to support him in his career and not to have her own.

Katie Holmes has also opened up about her divorce from Tom Cruise. She said that the divorce was “intense” and difficult for her. Katie also told “Vanity Fair” that she didn’t get to go out much during the marriage and was shadowed by Tom Cruise’s personal life and his relation to Scientology.

The Church of Scientology

Tom Cruise has been a Scientologist for a very long time. In 2005, while giving an interview to Matt Lauer, the actor got visibly agitated when asked about religion and psychiatry. His children with Nicole Kidman, have also joined the church, and Isabella has come out as a recruiter for the church.

His association with the church has marred Cruise’s life. His personal beliefs about psychiatry and his recruitment video have made big news. Plus, significant publications have speculated that the church controls large parts of his personal life influenced by the church.

In a “Vanity Fair” investigation, the reporters speculated that Tom Cruise’S personal life and his relationships were all monitored by the church. They even revealed that the church had a hand in his divorce with Katie Holmes and found a beau for him in the years between him splitting with Nicole Kidman and finding Katie Holmes.

The church also likes to deal with relationship matters in secret, with divorces being handled inside the church. According to the investigation, the church also meddled in his professional life. Cruise told his producers at Paramount that he would not do any publicity for ‘Mission Impossible 2’ if a particular episode of ‘South Park’ were re-aired. The said episode dealt with L Ron Hubbard and had caricatured Tom Cruise.

Is it Cruise’s fault?

Even if Tom Cruise’s life is a disaster of enormous proportions, he is still a multi-millionaire. With multiple hits fueling him and a PR team ready to sue anyone who questions his beliefs, Cruise leads a strange life.

It was reported that the reason Cruise is secluded from his third child Suri is that Katie Holmes has staunchly refused to admit her into the church. Even though it is a third-party report without any links to Cruise, his faith seems to be a constant cause of disruption in Tom Cruise’s personal life.

But he has been a Scientologist for decades now, and with his beliefs and people behind him, he is not likely to change. It appears that Cruise has settled down and become steadfast in his mission to promote the church. So, if his life remains a disaster, it will be his fault.

There’s a creepy air of mystery around Cruise’s life. He has remained a Scientologist for decades and seems to be controlled by the church. He has lost two great marriages, lost the custody battle of one child, and has pushed the other two into the church with him. Could he still recover from the disaster?