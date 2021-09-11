The Real Reason Mike Richards Was Fired From Jeopardy And Wheel Of Fortune

This is the reason why Mike Richards had to step down from both his shows, ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

The future of Mike Richards is now jeopardised after he was fired from the show ‘Jeopardy!’ and now he was also been forced to step down in his role as an executive producer. But what was the reason behind this harsh decision? Well, it turns out that it is nothing but Mike’s karma paying him back.

Mike Richards, who resigned as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ last week, after being accused of making insensitive comments in the past, has now been fired as executive producer.

Video Credits: BNC News

Richards will no longer be the executive producer of the top-rated syndicated game show, according to a statement given to the show’s personnel by Sony Pictures Television executive VP Suzanne Prete.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened”, Prete stated.

For now, as interim producer, Michael Davies, a veteran game-show producer whose credits include ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, will take over.

Video Credits: CBC News

In a report by the “Ringer”, some of Mike’s previous comments resurfaced where he was openly passing some derogatory comments on women’s bodies. The Ringer discovered that Richards used abusive language to describe and criticise women’s bodies on his podcast ‘The Randumb Show’, as well as making an insulting remark about Jews.

James Holzhauer, the No. 2 ‘Jeopardy!’ champion based on regular-play winnings, was quite satisfied with the producer’s decision of ousting Mike Richards out of the show.

James tweeted about the same, “Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no!”

Not just this, James later tweeted a GIF from ‘The Wizards of Oz’, which said “Ding-Dong! The Witch Is Dead”. Additionally, he also praised the writer of “The Ringer” article, Claire Mcnear for exposing the real side of Mike Richards.

Do you think Mike Richards deserved to be fired from the show?