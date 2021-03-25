The Real Reason Behind Millie Bobby Brown’s Record 10-Year Deal With Netflix

Know the latest details on Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming movies and her 10 year Netflix deal.

After her role as Eleven in the popular sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown has earned great success and fame. The actor has been part of many series, films and music videos as well. She has also earned numerous awards for her performances. At just the age of seventeen, Millie Bobby Brown is Hollywood’s highest-paid teenager. She is currently paid $350,000 per episode for ‘Stranger Things’. So is Brown’s popularity the reason behind Netflix locking her for 10 years?

Did you know Millie has earlier appeared on shows like ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Netflix locking Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown to star in a new Netflix movie!

Millie Bobby Brown, to get her own spin-off series on Netflix?

Brown and her Netflix shows have been on the headlines for quite a while now. The popular actress will feature in HBO Max’s ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘ and the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’. That is not all. According to various reports, the world’s largest streaming service, Netflix, is preparing to lock Millie Bobby Brown for 10 years. This news was confirmed by a renowned insider. He has been sharing the latest updates related to the actress. Unfortunately, he did not have details regarding how and when Netflix plans on locking Millie Bobby Brown. However, this decision might not be a surprise for many people. Millie Bobby Brown already has a couple of movies happening at outside studios.

Brown is also working on the graphic novel adaptation ‘The Electric State’. It would be directed by the Russo brothers. She will also be teaming up with Kenyan film director Wanuri Kahiu for the adaptation of the YA novel ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ by Ali Benjamin. Hence, to get her exclusively bound by a 10-year contract might be difficult. But an agreement with her PCMA Productions banner could work for Netflix. Actor Adam Sandler is free to pursue any projects outside of Netflix. But he cannot produce them through Happy Madison. Millie Bobby Brown could also follow the same thing. PCMA already has ‘Damsel’, ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, and the ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise set up at Netflix.

Netflix is locking Millie for the next 10 years

‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown will soon be part of a Netflix movie. Browns’ ‘Enola Holmes’ was originally planned to release in theatres. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, it ended up releasing on Netflix in September. After the success of ‘Enola Holmes’, Netflix announced that Brown will be part of another movie, but not just as an actor. Netflix’ official film account tweeted the news.

“New Millie Bobby Brown movie alert!! Brown will star in, and executive produce ‘Damsel’, a new fantasy film from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Coming to Netflix.”

📣 New Millie Bobby Brown movie alert!! 📣



Brown will star in and executive produce DAMSEL, a new fantasy film from director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and screenwriter Dan Mazeau. Coming to Netflix.



(📷 @jasonbellphoto) pic.twitter.com/V9A5sESMms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 11, 2020

Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi will executively produce alongside Millie Bobby Brown. It will not be the actress’ first experience of producing. She earlier produced Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’. Unfortunately, Netflix has not provided any official plot details about ‘Damsel’. Though according to “Deadline”, Brown will play the role of Princess Elodie in the fantasy movie. Initially, her character will believe that she is being married off to Prince Henry from a rival kingdom. Later, she will get to discover that she is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

According to “We Got This Covered”, Millie Bobby Brown has landed herself a contract with Netflix. As per the latest contract, Netflix will produce a ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off series that will star Brown in the lead. Considering the popularity of the show and Eleven’s popularity, we would love to see Millie Bobby Brown get her own Netflix show. However, Netflix is yet to confirm the spin-off series news. Though it has been confirmed that we will see Brown in ‘Stranger Things 4’ this year. Netflix is yet to announce the release date of the popular sci-fi show. In an interview with “US Weekly”, Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin talked about ‘Stranger Things 4’.