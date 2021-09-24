Ray Fisher Refuses To Return To The DCEU Unless Warner Bros. Apologizes

Ray Fisher needs an apology from Warner Bros. before he can reprise his role as Cyborg in the next DC films. Let’s find out why Ray Fischer is so angry with Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder left ‘Justice League’ six months before the release owing to his daughter’s suicide. Warner Bros. chose to hand over the reins to Whedon, who was already working on rewrites for the film. Unfortunately, Whedon was unable to save ‘Justice League’, and the movie bombed at the box office. However, the film continues to generate headlines. Not only because of its plot but also because of Ray Fischer’s list of allegations.

In July 2020, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in ‘Justice League’, took to his Twitter account to talk about Joss Whedon’s on-set behaviour. He wrote that Whedon’s behaviour was abusive and unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He noted that it was made possible in many ways by the current chairman of Warner Bros Pictures, Toby Emmerich, and former entertainment executive Geoff Johns.

Whedon declined to comment at the moment, but ‘Justice League’ producer Jon Berg emphasised that allowing any unethical behaviour was completely incorrect. WarnerMedia also conducted an internal evaluation of the ‘Justice League’ set, which resulted in corrective action. The company gave no further explanation for the remark. Fisher announced after the investigation that he would not act in any DC film while its president, Walter Hamada, was in charge.

Ray Fisher was removed from ‘The Flash’

Later, Fisher again took to his Twitter account to share that he got officially removed from the cast of the upcoming movie, ‘The Flash‘. He shared that Cyborg’s role in ‘The Flash’ was much larger than a cameo. Fisher added that he was sad about losing the opportunity but bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada was more important for him.

He claimed Hamada’s alleged influence in the ‘Justice League’ investigation got done to protect former DC Films President Geoff Johns. He discussed how his frequent attempts to raise his accusations of impropriety on the ‘Justice League’ set went unanswered because of Hamada. Fisher also stated that previous and present top-level executives at Warner Bros. were involved in and engaged in openly racist conversations on multiple occasions. Fisher went on to say how willing he was to submit to a polygraph test to back up his statements. He is determined to expose Hamada and defend those who got mistreated.

Ray Fisher wants Warner Bros to apologise

Fisher was asked about his return as Cyborg at his appearance at MegaCon 2021 in Orlando, Florida, by the No-Load Time podcast. The actor mentioned that he enjoys the concept of Cyborg and the DC universe. But he is still dissatisfied with how WB and Walter Hamada handled their public inquiry into Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon. As a result, Ray Fisher requires an apology from Warner Bros. before returning to the DCEU.

He stated that how people spend their money ultimately affects what occurs and what does not happen in this industry, notably in comic books and DC. A lot is going on behind the scenes for him. He has not been hesitant about discussing anything that has happened in the last year, including the personal and public battle he has had with Warner Bros. Pictures and Walter Hamada.

It all starts with an apology from Warner Bros., according to Ray Fischer. There has been a lot of heinous behaviour, especially in public. What Walter Hamada and Warner Bros. Pictures intended to do, professionally and personally, in one of the most critical years in Black history, is just unacceptable to Fischer. So, until an apology is delivered, he will not be supporting any Walter Hamada films. Fischer noted that it was difficult because he is a die-hard DC fan. He adores these individuals, but sometimes you have to sacrifice what you love to accomplish what is right.

Zack Snyder has spoken on the record multiple times about Fisher’s significance to the tale of ‘Justice League’. When DC released the Snyder version of ‘Justice League’ on HBO Max, the significance of his role became clearer. This version contains no Whedon footage and restores some original sequences and lines that got deleted from the 2017 film.