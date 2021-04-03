Raj From The Big Bang Theory Is Still Upset With Leonard For Stealing Penny Away

A new theory suggests Raj hated Leonard and stayed bachelor only because of Penny.

While Raj pretended to be happy from outside, for Leonard and Penny, he was internally upset. And due to this fact, he remained an eternal bachelor on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, according to the latest fan theory.

Times when Raj hated Leonard

Leonard and Raj became friends after meeting at Caltech for work and carried their friendship throughout season 13 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. They became a gang of close-knit buddies, along with Sheldon and Howard, who helped each other with science experiments. They enjoyed game nights and explored the comic book store together.

Recently, some eagle-eyed fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ have noticed that Raj was internally burning when Penny went to Leonard. Especially after Raj shared a night with her.

Raj hated Leonard for stealing Penny away

There are other reasons for which Raj was secretly upset with Leonard. He hated his lackadaisical attitude after Penny came in his life. While everyone was doing great in their careers, like Sheldon winning a Nobel or Howard going to space, Leonard’s career was stagnated. He also didn’t like it when Leonard was jealous of his achievement in the episode “The Meteorite Manifestation”. (Professor Bert gave Raj the opportunity to assist him in cutting the meteorite that he possessed).

But the biggest reason for his pain was Penny.

Was Penny the reason behind Raj being single all through?

Though Raj was okay with the idea of Penny and Leonard ending up together, he was spiteful from inside, burning hot like Indian curry powders!

Raj, from the very first season, had a crush on Penny. He was even satisfied with their friendship status when it became clear that a romantic relationship wasn’t going to happen.

According to fans, things changed when Raj and Penny had one night of passion together. Though Penny later hated the episode, Raj couldn’t forget the night. A guy who used to be shy speaking to a girl got to sleep with his crush, but his very own friend crashed his dreamy affair. This would obviously be upsetting for anyone, especially considering how romantic Raj was.

The crazy fan theory went on to suggest that Raj didn’t marry because he couldn’t marry Penny. While that’s a big assumption, we can accept that a sting of jealousy kept giving him pain throughout.

Let us know if you are satisfied with the fan theory that suggests that Raj hated Leonard and stayed bachelor because of Penny. Post your views about the theory in the comments box below.