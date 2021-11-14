Is Quentin Tarantino trying his hands on the next Superman project?

Quentin Tarantino’s tenth film will be his final. Let’s find out more about his final project!

Tarantino is most renowned for his work as a screenwriter and director. He debuted in 1992 with ‘Reservoir Dogs’. He then went on to create ‘True Romance’, which got directed by Tony Scott. The following year, Tarantino wrote and directed ‘Pulp Fiction’. Many believed the movie to be a masterpiece. He then went on to create classic hits such as 1997’s ‘Jackie Brown’, ‘Kill Bill Volume 1 and 2’, ‘Death Proof’ in 2007, ‘Inglourious Basterds’ in 2009, ‘Django Unchained’ in 2012, ‘The Hateful Eight’ in 2015, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ in 2019. The critically acclaimed movie earned ten Academy Award nominations and won best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and best production design.

Did you know Tarantino dropped out of school at 16 to act at James Best Theatre Company?

QUENTIN TARANTINO TO RETIRE AFTER HIS NEXT PROJECT ?

A while back, Tarantino appeared on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ to promote his novel based on his own film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ when the host questioned his wish to retire. He remarked that Tarantino is too young to quit and that he is at the top of his game. To which the filmmaker responded: “That is why I want to quit“! Tarantino believed that he is well-versed in film history, and filmmakers do not improve from here on out.

Despite the host’s obvious confusion, Tarantino went on to explain:

“I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that.”

At the same time, Tarantino believed that working for thirty years and making as many films as he has is not as many as some people believe, but it is a long career. That is a very long career, and he has given it everything he has got.

QUENTIN TARANTINO DOES NOT WANT TO MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE

In addition, Quentin Tarantino used a random example of great director Don Siegel to support his claim. He felt that Siegel’s career should have ended with 1979’s ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, but instead, he went on to make ‘Jinxed’ and ‘Rough Cut’, both of which received mixed reviews.

Even though Tarantino has stated that he has no idea what his final film will be. The only thing he knows is that it will include a title card declaring that it is the director’s ‘last’ film, rather than the ‘tenth film’. It would provide Tarantino with an out because if he decided to come out of retirement and continue creating films, he could keep numbering them.

Is Quentin Tarantino trying his hands on the next Superman project?

DOES QUENTIN TARANTINO WANT TO DO A SUPERMAN MOVIE ?

In an interview with The New York Times in 2009, Tarantino shared that he loved 2006’s ‘Superman Returns’ so much that he ended up writing a review about it. At that time, he was writing a twenty-page review and had more to write about it. He even thought Bryan Singer deserved to win Best Director at Cannes for his work.

However, this is not the first time the director has referred to Krypton’s last son. Tarantino has also made references to Superman in his work. Bill, played by the late David Carradine in ‘Kill Bill Vol. 2’, compares Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo to the ‘Man of Tomorrow’.

Did you know Tarantino co-wrote and directed a movie called My Best Friend’s Birthday in 1987 whose reels got destroyed in a fire?

Tarantino explored experimenting with the superhero genre some time ago. He considered making a film based on the Marvel superhero Luke Cage. According to Tarantino, the project would have come after ‘Reservoir Dogs’. He had even considered making a Luke Cage film following Reservoir Dogs. Instead, he made ‘Pulp Fiction’. But Tarantino thought he had made the right decision.

When asked what he thought of the Netflix Luke Cage TV series, Tarantino said he liked how the character got portrayed in the 1970s. He was not really open to questioning who he was. Tarantino thought the first issue, the origin issue, was wonderful, and it was essentially Marvel’s attempt to create a blacksploitation movie vibe as one of their superhero comics.

