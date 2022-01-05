Priyanka Chopra Hates Being Known As The Wife Of Nick Jonas

You would think that after achieving so much in her career, Priyanka Chopra would be used to dealing with sexism and misogyny by now. But it seems that the movie star just can’t catch a break, as she was recently referred to as ‘Wife of Nick Jonas’ in an article about her upcoming movie.

Needless to say, Chopra was not happy about this blatant example of sexism and took to social media to lash out at the writer.

Priyanka Chopra appears in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, where she plays the part of Sati. The actor slammed a blatant case of casual sexism by the media in a social media post.

Priyanka’s appearance in the Matrix franchise is certainly one of her most notable achievements thus far in her illustrious career. So, it came as a surprise to Chopra when, while discussing Priyanka’s promotional tour of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, an online magazine referred to her as Nick Jonas‘ wife.

Chopra took to her Instagram and lashed out at a publication for addressing her as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ instead of using the proper formalities, indirectly discarding all that she has worked hard on.

She took a screen capture of the article and shared it on her Instagram story. She directed attention to the lines that referred to her as “Nick Jonas’s wife” and wrote,

“Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic franchises of all time and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of …'”

Chopra added, “Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IMDb link to my bio?” Priyanka also tagged Nick Jonas in her story.

It’s not clear why the writer decided to refer to Chopra as ‘wife of Nick Jonas’ instead of using her name, but it’s obvious that it’s just another example of casual sexism. This kind of treatment is something that Chopra is unfortunately all too familiar with, and she isn’t afraid to call out those who perpetrate it.

Priyanka Chopra Stood Up for Meghan Markle

Even Wendy Williams couldn’t break Priyanka Chopra’s icy facade. The Baywatch actress was a guest on the ‘Wendy Williams Show’, where they discussed her insanely long Met Gala gown, future film, and of course, her close friendship with Meghan Markle.

Wendy took the chance to question Priyanka about her friend, Meghan Markle, who starred in the USA legal drama ‘Suits’. ‘‘You’re also friends with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s girlfriend”, she began.

“Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits’, her achievements”, Priyanka interrupted the host, instead opting to praise her friend’s outstanding career.

This is not the first time that Priyanka Chopra has defended Meghan Markle against baseless and casual sexism. The two have been close friends for years, long before Prince Harry even came on the scene.

It’s nice to see Priyanka standing up for her friend in the face of such blatant misogyny and sexism, but the world is still waiting for an apology from Wendy Williams.

Priyanka Chopra is an inspiration to women everywhere

Priyanka Chopra is not only a successful actor and producer, but she’s also a powerful advocate for women’s rights.

The ‘Quantico’ star has been very vocal about her support for feminism and gender equality and has even spoken out against the wage gap between men and women.

Chopra even launched her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, to help give women the same opportunities that men receive in showbusiness. Priyanka Chopra was even recognized for her work by the United Nations, who gave her an award that she proudly accepted.

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post is a clear example of how the media still marginalizes women. She isn’t just Nick Jonas’ wife; she has her career and accomplishments that merit recognition on their own. And yet it seems like everyone wants to talk about her as someone who is only important because she married into fame. It’s incredibly frustrating and it does nothing except show how little progress we’ve made as a society.

However, it’s encouraging to see leading women of the society like Priyanka Chopra not being afraid to call out the media on their sexist narratives. The more we talk about this issue, the more likely people are to recognize how wrong these ideas are. What are your thoughts on this?