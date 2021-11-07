Wonder Why Priyanka Chopra Aspires To Be A Street Dog

Priyanka Chopra has delivered a peculiar analogy to express her growth in show business and her subsequent reserve on social media.

Priyanka Chopra has evolved from being the ‘desi girl’ to a global icon. A few years ago, no one would have anticipated the journey she was going to make in her career and in her personal life. This not only illustrates her resolve but also the experience of someone who has taken a deep dive into testing waters. It has also compelled Priyanka Chopra to establish a comparison with an animal and not a roaring lion, but a street dog. Keep reading to find out more!

CLOSELY GUARDED

Priyanka Chopra is known all across the globe but she has built a fortress around herself from which no information can go out. In other words, we know of the actress but we know very little about her and her inner landscape.

In the day and age of celebrities sharing every minute development of their life online, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has exercised reticence. By shielding her life from the limelight, she can claim autonomy over how she feels and lives, something which many public figures cannot relate to.

These observations can be made by skimming through her social media activity. Yes, they have images of her family and friends. However, overall, she is mostly professional. There is no hint of oversharing or controversy because she realized that social media is a landmine of conflict. So it is best to stick only to the most imperative bits, like her “carfies” and selfies that are 90% her hair.

She also confirmed these sentiments in a recent conversation on ‘Victoria’s Secret Voices’ podcast hosted by Amanda de Cadene. The actress expressed that she zealously respects her privacy,

“I’m very private; my family, my home, my feelings, I keep them closely guarded”.

In addition, she stated that she likes to keep a certain part of her life wholly for herself, locked in a box of intimacy, concealed from the public,

Why Priyanka Chopra aspires to be a street dog

“I think with me, I don’t like digging too deep. I’ll maybe show an image of me and my husband, or me and my mom and my brother, but you’ll never see what actually happens within the sacred, safe space of my home”.

SURVIVOR STREET DOG

While all of these decisions are commendable, it still doesn’t explain why Priyanka Chopra Jonas chooses to hype herself as a street dog. But she soon reveals in the podcast why she feels this way.

Given that she doesn’t let emotions get the best of her and had to survive in a cutthroat industry, she perceives her journey as that of a street dog who has to follow only one rule: get ruthless or get beaten. Thus, whatever she shares is mostly “ornamental”, as per her, to connect with the public in a reserved manner without being completely evasive.

While it’s not the most creative use of a literary device, here’s what Priyanka Chopra said while building herself as a street dog,

“I’ve to build a very hard exterior. I started in this business when I was 17, predominantly in a patriarchal industry, and you kind of had to toughen up and pull up your boots to just survive. And you’re not allowed to feel anything. I built myself to be a survivor, to be a street dog, who’s going to be like, ‘I’m going to do whatever I need and do it with grace and dignity’”.

This survivor-slash warrior avatar is being imbued by Chopra-Jonas into her work as well. The actress will be next seen in Amazon’s ‘Citadel’. Commenting on her character in the show, Priyanka mentioned, “Facing fears like the warrior she is. Can’t wait for you to meet her“.

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas will also be seen in ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘ alongside Keanu Reeves. It will be compelling to witness how, going forward in her career, she respects the comparison she made with a resilient street dog.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ privacy policy for social media? Do you buy the street dog comparison she made? Comment below!