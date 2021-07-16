In an explosive interview given to Oprah Winfrey in a new series, Harry opened up about the history of abuse his mother had suffered. Saying that he wishes to make them pay, Harry talked about the trauma that the British press had caused him in his formative years. Now, rumours state that he is going back to London shores to shore up support for a bit of revenge.

As the pandemic raged on throughout the world, people awoke to the news of the Royal family’s deep racism. It was not a surprise that one of the most significant colonizing forces in history had racist people as figureheads. However, that they had directed this racism towards their son’s wife was a surprise to many. A comic in “Insider” reveals how the British media has haunted Harry throughout his life and continues their campaign even after he surrendered his status.

Highlights —

Prince Harry angry about Princess Diana

The revenge plot of Prince Harry

Will Harry return to London

But, perhaps the deepest cut in Harry’s life stems from what happened to his mother, and he has recently shown plans to take up the case in a lawsuit. Could Harry be returning to British shores to file for revenge?

PRINCESS DIANA

The leading cause for Prince Harry returning to London to exact revenge is Princess Diana. In an interview with Oprah, Harry revealed that he felt wronged by the British media for their mother’s coverage. Not only had the media taken to hounding her for photographs and chasing her, but there were also multiple cases where they had released targeted abuse against her.

Prince Harry returns to London with a motive of revenge.

This was despite the famous reputation of Princess Diana as a humanitarian. Princess Diana had a reputation for participating in various charitable causes and going the extra mile to bring attention to them.

She was also troubled by her marriage to Charles. Before the wedding began, Charles had indicated that he didn’t love her. When the marriage finally ended, Charles was found to be cheating behind Diana’s back. When Diana found out, she even confronted Camilla, the woman her husband was cheating on her with.

But, by then, the damage had already been done. After a controversial interview with Martin Bashir became public, the paparazzi hounded Diana. After escaping from many cameramen, Princess Diana suffered a fatal car accident and was found dead.

WHO TO BLAME?

There were many people to blame for what happened to Princess Diana., She was popular, more popular than most royals were. She regularly made the news, and every one of her steps was followed throughout the world.

Related: Meghan Markle Returned The Royal Title But Not The Royal Jewellery

However, if Prince Harry returns to London to get revenge, it would be against Martin Bashir. In 1994, promising that the interview will not be made public, Bashir sat down with Princess Diana. This was the time when Diana’s space in the family had become volatile.

Martin edged himself into the interviewing position by forging documents and lying about his intentions. It was to him that Diana revealed the affair, forever changing the course of her life.

For the rest of her life, the interview haunted her. Revealing royal affairs to the public made her a persona-non-grata to the family. The paparazzi started following her everywhere, and tabloids and newspapers heaped onto her at all hours. Every decision and life choice she made was questioned and crucified. But, it all started with the unauthorized interview. So, Prince Harry returning to London to exact revenge would be aimed at Martin Bashir.

THE RETURN?

Prince Harry said, “Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed”. Harry has been a vocal critic of the British tabloids in the past, and Prince Harry returning to London to get revenge was a story from a British tabloid.

“Gossip Cop” has uncovered that the tabloid has a history of making up stories about the former royal couple. They have even insinuated in the past that Harry and Meghan are broke and desperate. So, if Prince Harry is returning to London to exact revenge on Martin Bashir, rest assured that this won’t be the publication to break the news.

Harry has indeed taken a hardline against the British tabloids which have been promoting this particular headline. So, if he is travelling to London, he will not be revealing it to tabloids first.