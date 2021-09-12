Prince Harry Regretting Leaving The UK; Princess Eugenie And Meghan Markle Feuding

It looks like Prince Harry is not very pleased with his decision of bidding goodbye to the royal family.

Yet another day and yet another rumour revolving around the royal family. If you are wondering what it is about this time, then the rumours have it that our Prince Harry is apparently feeling homesick. Not only this, there could be a possible feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie.

According to “National Enquirer”, Prince Harry regrets his decision to leave England. It is stated that he is feeling jealous about missing out on Euro 2020 at Wembley stadium, whereas, Prince William and Kate Middleton got the opportunity of watching it live. The tabloid said, “He got loads of messages from his pals back in the UK, with them all cheering and shouting and having a great time together”.

Prince Harry says that he has no regrets regarding the way he and Meghan Markle handled leaving the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/mHqdeKXiyK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2021

However, “Gossip Cop” dug deep into the story and found out that this news is a piece of garbage. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just welcomed their daughter and he has a responsibility to look after her.

The feud between Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie

Well, looks like another story has surfaced about Meghan Markle fighting with yet another member of the royal family and this time it is her cousin-in-law, Princess Eugenie. According to “Woman’s day”, Princess Eugenie is tired of being overshadowed by Meghan Markle. In addition to this, Eugenie had to cancel her son’s christening which the queen was expected to attend. It was stated that “Eugenie was beside herself that the Queen was coming. She doesn’t always attend christenings — she bypassed Meghan and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s, for example, so Eugenie was so touched that she committed to seeing August baptized”.

However, after finding out that the guests were down with the virus, Eugenie was crushed to her very core. She also felt that she might be overshadowed by Meghan Markel when she decides to have the christening of her daughter, Lilibet. The tabloid’s source mentioned, “She’s desperate to find out when Meghan and Harry are planning to do it so she can work around them. It seems a bit unfair, but she’d rather that than have duelling christenings. When Meghan got wind of Eugenie sniffing around their plans, she lashed out, telling Harry to make sure their plans remain a secret, but Eugenie just wants to avoid a case of history repeating itself”.

Nevertheless, we don’t know how much truth lies in these rumours as there is no news about Lilibet’s christening. Even if it happens, both Meghan and Eugenie are close friends and such petty things will surely not affect their relationship.

Do you think that Prince Harry is feeling homesick?