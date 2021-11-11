Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ardently Fighting To Build A New Future Separate From British Royalty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively, have recently invested in a New York City financial firm. It’s their new step towards financial independence from their illustrious glorified past. Are they desperate to build a new future for themselves, untouched by their royal family roots?

Meghan Markle became a member of the British Royal family following her marriage to Prince Harry. She had forged a decent acting career for herself, with her most popular acting stint being the legal drama ‘Suits’. However, as she met and began dating Prince Harry in 2016, her life took a gradual shift. She eventually took retirement from acting to focus on her marital life being the Duchess of Sussex. However, she had learned to lead an independent life by then and that didn’t stop even after marrying into one of the most illustrious families in the world. Recently, the news surfaced that Harry and Meghan are beginning their independent journey into the financial world by becoming partners at a sustainable investment firm in New York City.

In a recent interview to New York Times, Meghan discussed her new business venture, where she is partnering up with her husband. She said that in the world where she comes from, there are no talks about investments. The Royal British family isn’t generally known to be investing in financial firms. Meghan remarked that in her world, they are not at the luxury of investing. Harry, who happens to be sixth in the line to the succession to the British throne, has been a busy man with his British Navy endeavours and NGOs before meeting Meghan. The duties towards his Royal family has also kept him a lot busy. But now with the news about the Royal Family investing in an investment firm, it can become a norm in their own family.

Meghan and Harry have recently invested in the New York-based firm named Ethic, which advises its clients to invest their money smartly. However, Ethic is a company with a change. While it’s a financial firm, it actively promotes investing while prioritizing dire issues such as climate change and human rights. Hence, in a way, investing in Ethics means that the couple is still very well on with their royal duties, albeit differently. The spokesperson from the firm also seemed excited about such big names investing in their company. He said that it would attract more investors and customers over time.

Meghan also said in the interview that Harry had been saying this for years. He wanted to put his money in a place that also aligns with his morals. Harry also gave an interview where he said that more young people should look towards sustainable investments like these. It was one other reason for the couple to choose this way to put their money. The sustainable investment sector has largely grown in the past few years as more and more millennials have been getting interested in investing, rather than spending their money on luxuries.

This major step forward in their life is also another indication that they are willing to move forward from their royal legacy and make something of their own. They have recently relocated to the US and have made a few more investments. Prince Harry has already invested in a few audio-visual projects, such as a documentary for Apple TV+. Both Meghan and Harry have also signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify. So, in a way, this is a new beginning for the royal couple to have their own identity, away from their royal life back in England.

Ethic said in a statement that both Harry and Meghan are committed to the issues of our times – such as health, racism, climate change etc. and are willing to work towards it. With this heartfelt step forward, Harry and Meghan proved yet again how they are among the most down-to-earth and humble celebrities around.

