Post-Divorce, Kaley Cuoco Trying Her Best To Not Let Her Personal Life Ruin Her Career

Sources claim that Kaley Cuoco is doing fine post- divorce.

Many people were surprised to learn that Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had filed for divorce. The two had been outspoken about their love and affection for one another on social media, and they appeared to be living the dream. They routinely wrote romantic notes and appeared to be having a good time when they were seen out and about in each other’s company. But are they doing fine post-divorce?

Highlights —

Kaley Cuoco is doing fine post-divorce

A great deal of respect and consideration

KALEY CUOCO IS DOING FINE POST-DIVORCE

The 35-year-old ‘Flight Attendant’ star, who announced their split in September, “is doing fine”, a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the pair “haven’t spent that much time together recently. She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It’s basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests”.

Video Credits: OSSA

Related: Kaley Cuoco Left Her Husband Because Of Rom-Com Co-Star Pete Davidson?

Cuoco has been busy filming her next romantic comedy ‘Meet Cute’, as well as the second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, which is now in production. “She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work”, the source says.

“Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn’t work if you rarely see the other one.”

Cook, on the other hand, is focused on his equestrian career and spent last winter riding in Florida, away from his and Cuoco’s home in Los Angeles.

A GREAT DEAL OF RESPECT AND CONSIDERATION

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco’s ex-husband, claims that their impending divorce is amicable. Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook earlier this month after three years of marriage. The ex-couple stated that they made the decision after realising that their lives were diverging, but that they still have a great deal of respect and consideration for one another. The statement reads as follows:

Post-divorce, Kaley Cuoco is trying her best to not let her personal life ruin her career

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.

Related: After Divorce, Kaley Cuoco Is Still Not Over Ex-Husband Karl Cook

We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco, both avid equestrians, began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged on Cuoco’s birthday in November 2017. Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco tied the knot on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony held in a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance, demonstrating their shared love for horses. “I finally found my horse guy”, Cuoco said during a September 2016 appearance on The Talk. “It was very meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian, and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs. … It’s been lovely.”

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star later stated that she and Cook chose to live apart during their first year of marriage. “We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together”, ‘The Flight Attendant’ star told Jimmy Kimmel in April 2020.

“It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

While fans are disappointed that the couple’s relationship did not work out, they are at least attempting to part ways quietly.