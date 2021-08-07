Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Is Useless Without Johnny Depp

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise was made successful thanks to Johnny Depp’s amazing performance. Now, Disney is trying to move forward with the next instalment of the series without him. Find out Dinsey’s plans for the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie and the possibility of Johnny Depp’s return.

Some of Johnny Depp’s most memorable performances to date are Edward Scissorhands, Willie Wonka, and Captain Jack Sparrow. To the delight of his fans, Johnny Depp also starred in 2018’s ‘Fantastic Beast: The Crimes of Grindlewald’. Almost everyone who loves the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise can attest to Johnny Depp being at the heart of its triumph. Not only do fans love Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, but the actor also likes to play the character very much.

In an appearance on the Ellen show, Johnny Depp shared the best part of playing Captain Jack Sparrow. The actor shared that he loves being able to bring people joy and levity through this character. Another instance of this is when Johnny Depp greeted fans at Disneyland as his character from the movies.

Recently, Greg Ellis from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has said that Johnny Depp should return for the sixth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie. Further adding that Jack Sparrow is the key to the allure of this franchise and that having ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ without Jack Sparrow is like having ‘Star Trek’ in the absence of Captain Kirk.

Disney’s plans for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Franchise

As of now, Disney is planning to move ahead on the next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie without Johnny Depp. Disney is simultaneously working on two ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ projects.

The first one is simply ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’. This will be the next and perhaps the last movie in the franchise as audiences know it. The movie is to be scripted by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot. This project was announced in 2018 and the press has heard no updates about it ever since. What is also worth noting is that Craig Mazin is currently working on ‘The Last of Us’ series on HBO Max. This makes the progress of the script and pre-production of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ quite uncertain. It is not known how long it will take for the movie to actually hit theatres, or whether it even will.

The next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ project is actually a reboot of the franchise. This reboot will have Margot Robbie star as the protagonist. The reboot will be scripted by writer Christina Hodson. There is some degree of concern from fans regarding this project. The reason being that Christina Hodson and Margot Robbie also spearheaded DC’s newest ‘Birds of Prey’ movie. This film, while popular with critics, did make some very bold choices that not all DC fans were on board with. ‘Birds of Prey’ heavily detracted from the source material. It changed a lot of things from the original comics and made them completely new. Examples of this were characters like Cassandra Cain, Black Mask, and Victor Zsasz who were quite unlike their comic book versions. Fans are worried that if the same creative team works on the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, then the movie will be completely different in tone and story from the previous ones. They also worry that the mythology of the past movies and the world that these stories take place in will be severely changed just like it was for ‘Birds of Prey’.

The Chances of Johnny Depp’s Return

The reason that Disney is not particularly keen on getting back Johnny Depp is due to his legal battles with Amber Heard. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have now become an infamous former couple. Last year, Johnny Depp lost a case against Amber Heard in the UK. This case was filed against The Sun and Amber Heard who accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse. The judge in the case sided with Amber Heard. The UK court made a statement suggesting that there is no evidence to prove Johnny Depp’s innocence from Amber Heard’s accusations. It is because of these troubles and other PR problems that Disney is not eager to call Johnny Depp back for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Maybe the studio executive will change their minds as the story continues to develop.

What are your thoughts on the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies? Share them in the comments below.