Pierce Brosman furious at Matt Damon for ruining his Bond films

For many in the 1990s and early 2000s, Pierce Brosnan was the face of James Bond. But Brosman had to leave the franchise owing to certain reasons. However, now he blames Matt Damon and his Bourne trilogy paving the way for it. Keep reading to know more.

Although Pierce Brosnan’s tenure as James Bond had its highlights, most notably ‘GoldenEye’ in 1995, it was evident that fans were still looking for a worthy successor to Sean Connery. Following the turn of the millennium, Brosnan’s time was coming to an end, and ‘Die Another Day’ was intended to usher 007 into the modern age. However, despite being a box office success, the film was roundly panned by critics and is widely regarded as the worst entry in James Bond’s canon, leaving Brosnan to leave on an undeservedly sour note. However, Brosnan confessed that Matt Damon and his Bourne trilogy also played a role in his failure to land the job.

Highlights —

Brosnan believed humour is a huge part of James Bond movies

Pierce Brosnan blames Matt Damon for ruining his James Bond

Brosnan believed humour is a huge part of James Bond movies

In various ways, Daniel Craig’s James Bond differed from Pierce Brosnan’s. But Brosnan considered that one of those aspects was that his replacement took the character less humorously than he did. Bond’s sense of humour was crucial to Brosnan, who felt the series should not have taken itself so seriously. “I knew they had to make adjustments. They had strong competition and they haven’t reinvented it, but given it a much more muscular, dynamic twist”, Brosnan once said according to NME.

Brosnan believed humour is a huge part of James Bond movies

Related: George Clooney Turned Down Matt Damon For A Job And Went With His Best Friend Ben Affleck

Later, Brosnan stressed the importance of humour in a James Bond film. “When I played [Bond], you have to let the audience in that this is a fantastic joke”, Brosnan said. “What I am doing here, jumping off a motorcycle and catching up a plane, is completely preposterous.”

Earlier, Brosnan’s castmate, John Cleese, who played Q in Brosnan’s Bond movie, expressed a similar attitude. “I did two James Bond movies, and then I believe that they decided that the tone they needed was that of the Bourne action movies, which are very gritty and humorless”, Cleese told Radio Times (via Guardian).

Video Credits: Jake’s Takes

Cleese went on to say that Bond’s newfound lack of humour was also due to the film’s intended worldwide audience.

Related: Deadpool 2: Matt Damon’s Goofy Cameo Credited As Dickie Greenleaf

Pierce Brosnan blames Matt Damon for ruining his James Bond

After his final James Bond film, ‘Die Another Day’, Brosnan was well aware that change was on the way for Bond. “I knew there had been a seismic shift, and little did I know I was going to be part of that in the curtain falling on my contract”, Brosnan said as reported by NME.

Video Credits: Esquire UK

Brosnan believed that Bond was in for a stylistic and cinematic makeover, and he was ready to face the difficulties at the time. He’d even talked with Quentin Tarantino, who suggested restarting the brand and setting it in the past. Tarantino intended to defy Bond series standards, and he wanted his favourite Bond, Pierce Brosnan, to star in his film. However, plans did not work out in the end.

Matt Damon was one of the reasons Brosnan couldn’t continue as Bond. Damon ushered forth a new age of spy films, led by a grittier Matt Damon in his early 30s in a grittier franchise. When he considered all of the variables, Brosnan realised that his time as Bond was essentially finished.

What’re your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.