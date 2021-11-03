Pete Davidson Is The Reason For Kaley Cuoco’s Split With Her Husband

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook recently announced their separation. The fans got confused and wondered the reason behind this shocking split. Sources claim that her growing closeness with her ‘Meet Cute’ co-star Pete Davidson was the reason behind her separation from Karl.

Kaley Cuoco has been one of the highest-paid TV actresses working right now. With a massive fan base she has accumulated over the years, it is naturally very difficult for her to maintain privacy about her personal life. So, when the reports surfaced about her separation from Karl Cook after three years of marriage, it was shockingly unexpected. The reports of the couple parting ways interestingly coincided with rumours that Kaley and her co-star from her upcoming film ‘Meet Cute’, Pete Davidson, were more than friends on the sets. Naturally, rumours began sprouting that Kaley’s closeness with her new co-star was the reason behind her split with her husband.

Kaley and Karl began dating in 2016. By then, Kaley had already become a household name owing to her starring role in the hit sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She was quite open about her relationship right from the beginning. Their dreamy romance eventually culminated in a marriage that took place in 2018. They looked happy together for the next 3 years. However, in a recent joint statement, the couple cleared the air on their split. They said that they have deep love and respect for each other but their plans had taken them in opposite directions. They added that they will not be sharing any more details other than that they have immense respect for one another. That was vague but sweet at the same time.

Now, what’s more interesting is the fact that ‘The Flight Attendant’ star has an ‘ironclad prenup’ in existence. It basically means that she will not be liable to pay anything during the divorce proceedings. This is quite understandable, given the fact that she is among the highest-paid TV actresses these days. But it also means that the divorce procedures are already underway. So, there goes the final hopes of her fans who wanted to see her back with Karl, into the drains.

However, more than anything else, the fans were taken aback by the suddenness of the split. Just three months before they announced their split, Kaley and Karl were seen celebrating their anniversary on social media. Not only the fans, but the mutual friends of the couple were also equally shocked. They described the split as ‘very sudden’. Things further got more confusing recently when she shared a post on Instagram, which was from the sets of her film ‘Meet Cute’. In the romantic comedy film, she stars with Pete Davidson. She shared a ‘sweet’ picture on Instagram with Pete, announcing the wrapping up of the film.

There were also people on the film sets who stated that the couple was definitely getting cosy on the sets. The source said that they have been very close to each other since the first day of the shoot and their bond has strengthened as the shooting progressed. It is also noteworthy that Pete broke up with his girlfriend just a month before Kaley announced her split from Karl. So, all these clues get us thinking that something is definitely cooking there!

But, then again, such rumours are common, especially when it comes to actors doing romantic films together. Let’s see if Kaley and Pete end up dating each other, or their association ends right here, as ‘Meet Cute’ has wrapped up the shoot.

Tell us in the comments what do you think of Pete and Kaley’s ‘friendship status’? Also, tell us your prediction on how ‘Meet Cute’ will turn out?