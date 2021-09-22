The director was not happy about the way the studio treated the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel.

This year’s CinemaCon seems to have been heated up. It’s been a tough year for movies in general, what with the pandemic still raging on and the resulting delays in film releases or shootings. Streaming platforms, meanwhile, seem to have been ruling the roost. Several creatives have expressed displeasure at the way big studios have handled their work. One of them is Patty Jenkins, director of the blockbuster film ‘Wonder Woman’, who lashed out at Warner Bros for the way they released the sequel of the film on HBO Max.

Highlights —

Why was Patty Jenkins furious at Warner Bros?

Will Jenkins team up with the studio again?

WHY WAS PATTY JENKINS FURIOUS AT WARNER BROS?

Jenkins was asked at CinemaCon about what she thought of the theatrical day-and-date release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ on HBO Max. She said,

“It was the best choice in a bunch of bad choices at the moment”. She also termed the whole thing as a “heartbreaking experience”.

‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Furious at Warner Bros for Ruining ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’

Related: Captain Holt: The Mentor To Brooklyn 99 Is The Guide We All Want

SO WHAT HAPPENED?

Due to Warner Bros’ apprehension towards the pandemic, which didn’t seem to have a fixed ending date, the studio sent ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to the streaming platform HBO Max as well as to theatres.

This resulted in the movie opening to only $16.7 million at the box office. In comparison, the previous ‘Wonder Woman’ movie had garnered $103.2 million. Moreover, because of the film’s availability on the streaming platform, the movie was also pirated. “It was detrimental to the movie”, Jenkins rued. Warner Bros ruined ‘Wonder Woman 1984’.

WILL JENKINS TEAM UP WITH THE STUDIO AGAIN?

While the director seems displeased with the whole experience, she’s not expressed anything to that effect. What she has expressed is her feelings about making movies for streaming platforms.

“I’m not a fan of day-and-date and I hope to avoid it forever”, she said, referring to the simultaneous release of films in theatres and streaming platforms or as home videos. Jenkins believes that it’s not the same thing, playing a movie on a streaming service. She also said that she makes movies for “the big-screen experience”.

When asked if she would direct a movie for Netflix, Jenkins said, “I won’t make one”.

We suppose the talented filmmaker’s mind is set about how movies are made. Perhaps her experience with Warner Bros might have contributed something to it.