This Particular Scene From Big Bang Theory Pointed Towards Its Characters’ Inevitable Dark Future

Did an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reveal the future of its characters in secret? Let’s find out what the future holds for the famous gang!

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ starred a group of socially awkward scientist pals – Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj – and their next-door neighbour, Penny. They each embraced adulthood in their own unique way. Penny was the only girl in the group of guys for the majority of ‘The Bing Bang Theory’s’ first three seasons. However, when Bernadette and Amy entered the picture, the dynamic shifted. Melissa Rauch made her first appearances in the third season as Bernadette Rostenkowski in ‘The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary’ and Mayim Bialik as Dr Amy Farrah Fowler in the season finale ‘The Lunar Excitation’.

They quickly got shifted to series regulars. The show juggled its larger ensemble with a mix of individual and collective narratives from then on. In later seasons, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ became more focused on Sheldon and his story. But it always emphasised the gang’s friendship regardless of what was going on in their personal lives.

Raj is hosting a murder mystery party in Pasadena in the eighth episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’s’ seventh season, ‘The Mommy Observation’. While cleaning up dinner, he ponders how his game ended in the final few minutes. He thought it was brilliant. Leonard went on to say that it was inspired by ‘The Terminator’. The gang is wondering if they will be friends in twenty years and agree to meet there for dinner in twenty years.

Except for Stuart, who writes it on his hand, everyone enters the Calendar date into their phone. Only Stuart appears in front of the apartment building for the planned dinner twenty years later. It implies that none of the main characters kept their end of the bargain. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ concludes with the Pasadena gang promising to stay in touch.

However, it darkens this revelation by implying that they all intended to keep their relationships strong, but life eventually got in the way.

There was speculation about how CBS would wrap up ‘The Big Bang Theory’ before the finale aired. One of the most popular theories proposed that someone in the group would have to relocate for a new job opportunity or possibly to be closer to their family. It would have been similar to how ‘Friends’ ended, with Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) leaving the city to raise their twins in the suburbs.

Both the Coopers and the Hofstadter’s had confirmed that they have children. So it was likely that they would eventually leave the apartment building to find larger homes as their children grow older. While Howard and Bernadette were settling into the Wolowitzes’ family home, Raj may have decided to return to India to reunite with his family, depending on his career trajectory. If these events occurred, the group would have gotten forced to go their separate ways, making maintaining their friendships difficult.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer reunited for a much-anticipated ‘Friends’ reunion last year. Seeing as Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny in the sitcom, has stated several times that she would like to reunite with the cast of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. She is more excited than ever after watching the special. However, there are currently no active plans for a reunion of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It means that fans may have to wait a while to find out what happened to the Pasadena gang. Though the series’ enduring popularity suggests that it is likely to happen in the future.

We will have to wait for ‘Young Sheldon’ to provide some insight into the characters’ future via adult Sheldon’s narration. After all, it was the prequel that established Leonard Cooper’s existence. ‘Young Sheldon’ is now in its fifth season, and we are getting to see Sheldon face new challenges.