TRENDING TODAY

Over-Possessive Tom Cruise Wants To Save His Kids From The World

Over-possessive Tom Cruise wants to save his kids from the limelight
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Henry Cavill Begging Dwayne Johnson To Save His Spoiled Career
No Newer Articles