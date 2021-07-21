Over-Possessive Tom Cruise Wants To Save His Kids From The World

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest names in show-biz today but he’s also a doting father. To keep the press away from his kids, he has always pushed to give his two kids a private life.

Before getting separated, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise had two children together. Connor and Bella have both been known in public circles since they were born, but Tom Cruise has been protective about his kids and about keeping them safe.

Highlights —

Cruise’s daughter shy of the limelight

Tom Cruise possessive about his daughter

What does the church of Scientology have to do with Cruise’s daughter?

TOM CRUISE’S DAUGHTER

During the Euro Cup Finals, Cruise’s daughter posted one of her rare selfies on social media. She talked about the football championship and how excited she was about it. Bella likes to keep a low profile on her Instagram. She rarely posts selfies and mostly talks about the art that she sells on the site.

Bella Kidman Cruise has been a rare face on magazines and tabloids because Tom Cruise is protective about his kids. She lives in London and mainly works in the art world. A close associate of Tom Cruise told “People” that Cruise loves all his children and wants them to have their individual stories.

While Nicole Kidman hasn’t opened up about her relationship with her eldest daughter much, she told the Australian magazine “Who” that she is protective of them too. She wants to do whatever it takes to let them have a good life. Bella and her brother Connor share only rare photos of themselves on social media.

There is no evidence about what Tom Cruise thinks about his daughter. Tom Cruise protecting his kids from social media is his way of loving them.

TOM CRUISE POSSESSIVE ABOUT HIS DAUGHTER

The last time Bella was filling headlines was when she married Max Parker back in 2015. Other than that, Bella has mostly gone under the radar of tabloids. Bella shares many interests with her mother and her father.

Related: Tom Cruise Mad At Katie Holmes For Indulging In PDA With Emilio Vitolo

Despite Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s separation, there is evidence that she keeps in touch with both of them and is close to both of them. Recently, Bella also launched her clothing line featuring her artworks. Tom Cruise and Kidman are both protective of their daughter and son, they rarely put them in the limelight, and neither is much active on social media.

Tom Cruise being protective about his kids is a way for him to show love. Ever since entering stardom, the actor’s life has been racked by controversies. The very public and controversial nature of his divorce with Kidman made headlines for weeks.

Over-possessive Tom Cruise wants to save his kids from the limelight

His association with the Church of Scientology has not helped his case. Early on in the 2000s, he started debating about psychiatry, and his promotional videos from the religion have left his long-time fans upset. The actor has also faced off against different interviewers and is well-known for his temper. So, for Tom Cruise, protecting his kids from social media comes naturally. However, there is another part of this that often gets ignored. Both of his kids with Nicole Kidman are a part of the controversial church.

THE CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY

Nicole Kidman opened up about her marriage with Cruise early on with “Who”. Both the kids she had adopted with Cruise had become members of the Church of Scientology by then. She said that she supported their decision because they were adults, and she would love them nevertheless.

Bella has been more open about her role in the controversial church than any other celebrity. Unlike her father Tom Cruise, who keeps a lower profile when it comes to the church, in a widely publicized article from “The Daily Beast”, she was very open with her recruiting tactics for the religion. With Connor also being part of the church, you can ascertain that he might be doing the same thing for the church.

As the church has been embroiled in controversy since its inception and brought many problems to Tom Cruise, protecting his kids from social media makes sense. It is interesting that Bella has chosen her father’s path instead of her mother and it might explain why Tom Cruise is protective about his kids.

Bella Kidman Cruise shared a rare selfie on her Instagram, and the internet went wild. The handsome daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise lives in London and is a talented artist. However, not all is kosher with her relationships, and her association with Scientology might be why Cruise has kept her under wraps for so long.