Oscars hate the world's most beloved actor Keanu Reeves

Now fans think the Academy Awards have a thing against Keanu Reeves.

In Hollywood, an actor is recognized either for mass fan following or great acting boasted by awards on his shelf. With Reeves, the case is quite different. He is popular for being one of Hollywood’s most humble, philanthropic and down-to-earth stars. Since the beginning of his career, he has been a favourite celebrity across the world. However, it seems Oscars don’t find him capable enough.

Reeves became a sensation all over the globe when he played Neo in ‘The Matrix’ trilogy. During the mid-80s, he gave some of the true classic performances in movies such as ‘River’s Edge’ and ‘Perm anent Record’. Later in the late 80s and early 90s, he starred in hits such as ‘Point Break’. However, it was 1994’s ‘Speed’ that established him as an A-lister and a leading man in Hollywood movies.

Thereafter, he got to play the most iconic role in his career as Neo in the Wachowskis’ genre-bending ‘The Matrix’ trilogy. The movie series stands among Reeves’ biggest hits. He won millions of hearts yet could not impress the Academy. Recently, he appeared in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. He is also popular as a titular assassin in the ‘John Wick’ franchise that premiered in 2014.

Keanu Reeves’ appearances in Oscar-winning movies

Reeves has a kitty full of good movies, yet Academy Awards never consider him worthy enough to bestow him with the prestigious award. The shocking fact is that the actor has never managed to even get nominated. The reason could be that Reeves has always chosen to be a part of movies that Oscars are generally not attracted to, like comedy, sci-fi etc.

Reeves has been a part of Oscar-winning movies. However, most of the awards went to the technical side. Reeves gave the worst performance of his career in Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula’, yet the movie won the Oscar for its costume design, sound editing, and makeup. On the other hand, ‘Speed’ won the Academy Award for sound and sound effects editing. And ‘The Matrix’ won four awards for its visual effects, film editing, sound, and sound editing.

Keanu also has ‘Toy Story 4’ in his bag which is also an Academy Award winner. The animated movie won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and was the most revenue-generating movie of Reeves. Reeves has done the voiceover for the supporting role of Duke Caboom, a toy based on “Canada’s greatest stuntman”.

Prospects of Oscar for Keanu Reeves

At this point in his career, Oscars don’t matter to Reeves as he has a massive fan following that doesn’t consider Oscars as a standard to measure his capabilities. Reeves mostly looks forward to doing action movies where he seems pretty comfortable.

It seems like even Reeves doesn’t really care about grabbing an Oscar gold. He turned down a role in a war movie to star in Oliver Stone’s ‘Platoon’. That same war movie impressed the jury and it won Oscar in both Best Director and Best Picture. If Reeves wanted an Oscar, he could have actively pursued such scripts. But he is basking in the glory of his popularity that is unique from other Hollywood celebrities.

Let us know in the comments box below if you think Reeves deserves an Oscar.

