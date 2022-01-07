How An On-Set Hangover Changed Tom Hank’s Career Forever

Tom Hanks is one of the most iconic actors of his time. He was named one of the Top 10 University Dropouts by Time Magazine and was awarded the Kennedy Centre Honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Medal of Honor of France.

It’s unclear when Tom Hanks became “America’s Dad” de facto, but it’s impossible to argue that he’s earned the moniker these days. Hanks’ effervescent impact has grown to transcend his trade as one of the most admired performers of his time

That’s because Hanks’ illustrious career and, by all accounts, pleasant disposition have elevated him to that unique breed of celebrities that no one seems to detest. When asked how he has managed to maintain such a high profile, Hanks resorted to fellow A-lister Keanu Reeves for an explanation. He remarked, “He constantly says it’s better than the alternative, which is true. I’d rather be liked than disliked, but that’s just me”.

He was the youngest person ever to earn the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award at 45, making everyone else on the planet feel strangely unachieved.

After Harrison Ford and Samuel L. Jackson, Tom Hanks is the third highest-grossing actor. At 9 billion dollars, Tom Hanks is barely ahead of Morgan Freeman. That’s correct. Tom Hanks triumphed over God and has become one of the highest-earning actors of all time.

After his flawless portrayal of an army captain in the film ‘Saving Private Ryan’, Hanks was recognized as an honorary member of the US Army Rangers Hall of Fame.

He is former President Abraham Lincoln’s third cousin is Tom Hanks. Lincoln’s great-great-great-great-great-grandfather was Hanks’ great-great-great-great-grandfather. They’re brothers!

He received Best Actor Oscars back-to-back for his roles in ‘Philadelphia’ (1993) and ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994). Spencer Tracy was the only other male actor to achieve this feat when he won for ‘Captains Courageous’ (1937) and ‘Boys Town’ (1938). This made him the second most famous actor to achieve so many Oscars.

Tom Hanks was a young stage actor in the Repertory Theatre early in his career. One morning, all the cast were late for rehearsals because there were too many beers.

“We were just starting the Hamlet show, and the next day we all had to rehearse The Taming of the Shrew. But! We all went to the party the night before, so everyone was drunk and tired.”

“Everyone was sleepy and appeared around 10 o’clock.” [Director] Dan Sullivan scolded everyone because no one understood their lines

“Whoa, whoa!! We only have three weeks to get this show up and running, and you’re not even trying. I can’t perform my job if you guys can’t do yours, for crying out loud. You guys need to be on time, know your lines, and have a plan! Let’s take a break and get a cup of coffee. If you have to, chew it. It’s right out of the jar!”

The poor director then cheered everyone by saying: “However, this talk was well worth it for future superstar Tom, who confessed that the lesson this incident taught him had remained with him.”

Tom Hank was yelled at by a director for being hungover at the set, and this incident not only changed his life but gave him a lifelong lesson. This is what he has to say about it:

“At that time, I was 20 years old, but the lesson had a big impact on me …” The professional’s actor who had been in business for 20 years wasn’t yelled at.

“Throughout my career, I have seen ups and downs. But I have held onto one thing and that is, “Know your lines, be on time, and plan”.

Did you ever think that the great Tom Hanks could be yelled at?