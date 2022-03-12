Not Brie Larson, But This Bollywood Superstar Set To Dethrone Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is shivering with threat and it’s not because of Brie Larson this time.

This Asian beauty from India has been ruling billions of hearts at the box office, something Hollywood actors can’t imagine. Being a self-proclaimed competitive spirit, Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot. To this day, Gadot faced comparisons only with Brie Larson as an extension of DC vs Marvel. So, if Gal Gadot is feeling the heat, she sure should, because this Bollywood actress is known to have shadowed every seasoned actress in her industry.

For Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt would be a stronger competition than Brie Larson

Netflix announced that the Indian superstar would make her international debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone. She will be starring alongside Hollywood actor Gal Gadot. Furthermore, Bhatt and Gadot would be joined by 50 Shades of Grey fame actor, Jamie Dorman. Alia took to Instagram to share her excitement. She shared a screenshot of one article talking about her debut with Gadot and captioned it with folded hands and white heart emoji. Many Bollywood celebrities poured their wishes. Gadot also reacted to the post by dropping a raised hand emoji.

Gal Gadot threatened by Alia Bhatt Hollywood debut

Gal Gadot and Brie Larson are often pitted against each other ever since Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel became blockbusters. Though actors have time and now suggested that they are far from DC vs Marvel rivalry. But it seems that some fans feel all of their friendship goals are just to hide their inner feelings for each other.

Since Alia Bhatt is a huge star in India and amasses a fan following more than Brie Larson and Gal Gadot collectively have, it is obvious that Wonder Woman is feeling that her status is in danger. What if Alia overshadows her performance in Heart of Stone and steals everybody’s hearts. She is known for her acting prowess as well as beautiful looks. Her entry in Hollywood is sure going to draw millions of eyeballs from India, which is going to be good for the global success of the movie.

However, Gadot can relax and not worry about her crown being taken away by Bhatt. Because, it is also not easy for a superstar of a particular industry to carve a niche in another. It would require a great deal of effort from Alia’s end.

Let us know if Gal Gadot should worry about Alia Bhatt’s debut in Heart of Stone in the comments box below.