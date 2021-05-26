TRENDING TODAY

Not The Big Bang Theory But Schitt’s Creek Is Kaley Cuoco’s Show!

Kaley Cuoco loves ‘Schitt's Creek’ more than ‘The Big Bang Theory’
DKODING Studio
Urbee Sarkar

Education: University of Calcutta, M.A. English | Urbee Sarkar covers the Entertainment field with major focus on the TV and Web segment. Prior to this, she had been a feature writer for a digital media house that goes by the name Voxspace where she developed in-depth creative angles on offbeat films and shows. Before entering the entertainment field, Urbee had worked as the Senior Subject Matter Expert, for a brief period, in a firm named Nerdy Turtlez specializing on academic content. She plans to pursue her doctorate on graphic narratives and comics.

Previous Article
Why Big Bang Theory Is, Was, And Will Be The Black Hole Of The Sitcom Universe
No Newer Articles