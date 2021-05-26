Not The Big Bang Theory But Schitt’s Creek Is Kaley Cuoco’s Show!

‘The Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco can take defeat like a boss. Recently, Kaley Cuoco lost the SAG award for her new show ‘The Flight Attended’, a loss that did not prompt her to cry in bed but watch her favourite show ‘Schitt’s Creek’ instead. Keep reading to know more.

It is shocking that Kaley Cuoco considers ‘Schitt’s Creek‘ as her favourite sitcom instead of ‘The Big Bang Theory‘, the show that literally made her the star of American sitcoms. The actress’s recent venture, ‘The Flight Attended‘ was pitted against some of the most powerful sitcoms of Hollywood recently at the SAG Awards. Although Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ failed to win the title, the actress won hearts as she got into bed in her gown watching her favourite show, ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

Kaley Cuoco’s favourite show is ‘Schitt’s Creek’

After ‘The Big Bang Theory’ put Kaley Cuoco out into Hollywood, the actress has been doing quite well for herself. Besides being the voice actress for ‘Harley Quinn’, the actress has started her own series, ‘The Flight Attendant’. Now that season 1 of ‘The Flight Attendant’ is over, the show has been on the receiving end of quite a few praises. The Screen Actors Guild Awards or the SAG Awards had nominated Cuoco under the “Best Actress” category for her role in ‘The Flight Attendant’.

Kaley Cuoco loves ‘Schitt’s Creek’ more than ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Besides Kaley Cuoco, the other nominees in this category were Christina Applegate and her co-star Linda Cardellini for ‘Dead to Me’ along with Catherine O’Hara for ‘Schitt’s Creek’. Unfortunately, Cuoco did not bag the winning title for the nominated category in the SAG Awards. The prize for the best actress in a comedy series went to Catherine O’Hara for her brilliant performance in ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

That being said, Kaley Cuoco takes defeat like a champion. Instead of getting into bed and crying over her loss, the actress was seen in bed celebrating with booze and binge-watching her favourite show. Turns out, Kaley Cuoco’s favourite show is not ‘The Big Bang Theory’ but ‘Schitt’s Creek’ as announced by the actress herself. Following the SAG awards session, Cuoco shared a video on “Instagram” that had her wearing the same pink gown she had worn to the awards, in bed, binging away. Her caption on the “Instagram” video said,

“Goodnight and thank you @sagawards! Wow am I grateful to be a freakin actor. Now to continue binging my favourite show”.

As said, so delivered! We can see Kaley Cuoco putting on an episode of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ as she enjoys her booze in her bed, wearing a designer gown!

‘The Flight Attendant’ is Kaley Cuoco’s baby

Kaley Cuoco’s latest venture, ‘The Flight Attendant’, has been in the talks for a while now and has mustered up quite a large amount of attention for itself. So much, that the show has been nominated in two of the biggest Hollywood awards including the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild. Although the show could not grab the titles in either of these awards, Kaley Cuoco has never been the one to take defeat with a pinch of salt. This is, perhaps, because ‘The Flight Attendant’ is Kaley Cuoco’s baby and will always remain so even if it has lost to her favourite show, ‘Schitt’s Creek’.

Kaley Cuoco is actively involved in every aspect of ‘The Flight Attendant’. Not only does she play the lead in the hit comedy-drama, but she is also the executive producer of the series. Once Kaley Cuoco found the book from which ‘The Flight Attendant’ is adapted, she knew that was it. She immediately inquired if Reese Witherspoon, Hollywood’s queen of on-screen adaptations of books had already bought the rights to the book. The moment she got a no for an answer, she had her mindset that ‘The Flight Attendant’ is going to be her next project. Speaking of the moment Cuoco said,

“OK, this is the book; this is the show. And my team’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘Just don’t ask questions; let’s get it!’”

Kaley Cuoco teases a second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Well, awards or not, ‘The Flight Attendant’ is surely soaring high and is not going to stop at one season. Kaley Cuoco’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ is surely going to get a second season and the actress already has her plans set in place. Her character on the show is getting ready for new adventures and honestly, fans cannot wait.

Teasing a second season of ‘The Flight Attendant’, Cuoco said, “I was very clear when we decided we wanted to do a second season, that I didn’t want Cassie to all of a sudden be like an amazing FBI agent. We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. [Cassie] moves to L.A., first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you’re not supposed to do when you become sober and she’s going to learn very quickly that it’s not as easy as she thought”.

Have you seen ‘The Flight Attendant’ yet? Let us know in the comments below!