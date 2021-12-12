Gal Gadot Made It Clear That No One In Hollywood Can Mess With Her

Why is Hollywood scared of Gal Gadot? Well, that’s not only because she is Wonder Woman!

Be it Wonder Woman messing with bad boys or handling an electrocution device as casually as a toy in ‘Red Notice’, we know Gal Gadot doesn’t fear anybody on-screen. Her one year stint in law school makes her hate fights. But Gadot makes sure she stands for herself and others.

Highlights —

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman and Thunder Woman

Gal Gadot knows what she deserves

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman and Thunder Woman

Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman and Thunder Woman

She defines herself as someone who is for righteousness and rightness. While speaking up about the incident where Joss Whedon mistreated her on the set of ‘Justice League’. Gadot told Israeli TV in May that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable”. According to the story published in Hollywood Reporter, Whedon had verbally abused Gadot when she showed her disappointment towards her characterisation. She confessed that she was shaking when she heard him say those things but made sure she goes public with it and let others know that what he has done to her and others is wrong.

Gal Gadot knows what she deserves

When Gadot was growing up in Israel, she hardly got to watch the Lynda Carter TV version. She describes herself as someone who is not a huge fan of comic books. Even though superheroism wasn’t her thing, she knew the female-oriented superhero movie was going to be the pioneer and would start a new era. She knew she deserved to be paid more. For the first film, her salary was $300,000 which is a meagre amount by Hollywood standards. When the movie did great, she was grateful. The Wonder Woman movie made a whopping $800 million. When the makers came to Gadot for the sequel, ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘, she made sure she got duly paid for her stature in Hollywood and her efforts. She was quoted as saying, “If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better. I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn’t paid fairly”. The tabloids have confirmed that Gadot was paid 30-plus times that salary for the follow-up. If you ask her if she is really scared of picking up fights, she says, “No, because when I’m righteous, I’m also right”.

