The Next Superman Comic Book To Be A Victim Of Its Own History

Superman is the most iconic superhero character in human history. Associated with the concept of white male saviour for decades, the modern culture of ‘woke-ism’ finally reaches the iconic comic book character. In the new comics Jay Kent, Next Superman, is shown as a bisexual.

Superman is perhaps the most popular superhero on the planet and has been around for more than 80 years. He first appeared in 1938, right around the time World War I began. He was always seen as a masculine white American male, the epitome of power and kindness. His romantic track with Louis Lane also remains constant with Superman’s character in the changing times. However, everything’s going to change for the character. The comic book creators at DC are bringing the Next Superman, who will be a bisexual. The DC comics reported that the comic book titled ‘Superman: Son of Kal-El #5’ will be released in November 2022 and will feature Superman’s son as a bisexual man in a homosexual relationship with his friend.

Clarke Kent and Louis Lane get married and had a son named Jon Kent. Like father, like son. Jon will also fall in love with a reporter, this time it’s a male named Jay Nakamura. If that comes to be, it will be an admirably huge step forward by the DC comics. However, there is one other change. Jay Nakamura is also a man in possession of some superpowers. They are best friends turn lovers and their relationship will form a key part of the new comic book series.

Writer Tom Taylor himself came forward to talk about the decision to subvert an iconic character like that.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea…Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.” He said

I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, #Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, comes out as bisexual. I chatted to @georgegustines at the @nytimes about what's coming for Jon Kent.https://t.co/rcIYLXl7FB — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) October 11, 2021

Here, he is referring to a huge cultural movement where more and more people are opening up about their sexuality.

In addition to this, the new Superman will also be seen protesting against the school shootings, refugee deportations and other political issues. Traditionally, Superman comics usually stayed away from national politics and only hinted at them from a safe distance. This time around, it feels like DC is all set to change the rules of the game and cater to the modern youth, that is ‘woke’ and politically more aware than any other generation. Also, the concept of a white saviour doesn’t appeal to the masses anymore, as per Taylor.

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity.” He said

DC’s CCO Jim Lee also seemed pretty excited about these new developments. He pointed at the DC Multiverse and said that this is another great example of the possibilities with this new format of character development. He said that in the comics Jon Kent can explore his own identity amidst the current chaotic political climate. While in the TV show ‘Superman & Lois’, Jon can just attempt to learn the secrets of his family.

DKODING thinks that it’s a noble attempt to make more people connect with such superheroes. But in the end, it all depends on how the stories and characters are thought out. For now, it feels good to have an all-inclusive superhero to look up to.

Tell us in the comments how did you like the idea of a bisexual Superman? Also, tell us in the comments which version of Superman across the decades has been your favourite. Stay updated with DKODING on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.