Next Henry Cavill: Hottest Superman Replacement After Snyder’s Justice League

A better Superman than Henry Cavill? Let’s get to know our top five Superman contenders!

Recently, HBO Max announced Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ which will feature the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. The actor is currently working on Netflix’s adaptation of ‘The Witcher‘ in which he portrays the monster slayer for hire named Geralt of Rivia. While Cavill’s return as Superman has left many excited, we cannot help but think about other actors who would be perfect for Superman rather than Henry Cavill.

1 /5

Matt Damon

Matt Damon is one of the few talented actors who has never portrayed a superhero character on screen. It only seems logical that the actor would be approached for Superman’s role. Matt Damon also has experience with action sequences through his role in ‘The Bourne Identity’ franchise. The actor has earlier made an appearance in ‘Deadpool 2‘ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok‘. He was earlier being considered to play Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’. But the makers chose to go ahead with Jake Gyllenhaal. Damon was also set to play the role of Lex Luthor in ‘Batman v Superman‘.

With Matt Damon’s acting skills, his looks, and charm, he will make the perfect replacement for Henry Cavill as Superman.

2 /5

Matthew Goode

While Henry Cavill clearly won the Superman race, several other actors were also being considered to play the role. According to rumours, Matthew Goode was second in line among the many actors for Superman’s role. He reportedly opted out from ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’ to focus on Superman. Even though Henry Cavill was the makers choice, now would be a good time to re-consider the actor. Matthew Goode is popularly known for his role of Ozymandias in Snyder’s ‘Watchmen’. He has also received appreciation for his role in ‘The Imitation Game’ and Netflix’s ‘The Crown’.

3 /5

Michael B. Jordan

Another great Henry Cavill replacement for the role of Superman would be the talented Michael B. Jordan. A few months ago, there were rumours that Warner Bros. had approached Jordan for the role. Jordan as Superman could provide a fresh outlook to the role, which might turn out to be one of the greatest moves for Warner Bros.

Related: Henry Cavill To Give Up The Superman Cape As The Studio Hunts For A New Actor

Although Jordan could face some trouble with the Marvel vs DC clause with his role as Erik Killmonger in ‘Black Panther’. Jordan received immense praise from critics and the audience for his acting in ‘Creed’. He is also said to be one of the best villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hence, it will surely be fun to see Michael B. Jordan don the red cape. While Michael B. Jordan is not your usual Superman, he definitely has the apt acting skills and talent to do justice to the iconic role.

4 /5

Matt Bomer

The ‘Doom Patrol’ actor Matt Bomer is often mentioned by fans as the perfect replacement for Henry Cavill as Superman. Boomer was reportedly supposed to play the role back in 2002. Sadly, the Superman film was scrapped due to development issues. According to Boomer, the movie’s script was being written by J.J. Abrams that would have focussed on Clark Kent’s college days. It is the only period that has not been covered on-screen. The movie would have showcased a lighthearted take on the character. Even though Bomer could not be Superman in 2002, it is still not late to cast him in this iconic role.

5 /5

Richard Madden

Richard Madden is well known for his role of Robb Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’ and the BBC series ‘Bodyguard’. Madden was one of the most talked-about contenders for the role of the DC superhero in the future. Madden also played the role of Cinderella’s prince in the 2015 movie. He also received praise for his role in ‘Bastille Day’ and ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’. Hence, Madden has both the looks and the acting talent to replace Henry Cavill as Superman.

Tell us who among the five is your pick and would be a better replacement of Henry Cavill as the iconic superhero in the comment section!