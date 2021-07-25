Netflix Hell Bent To Torment The Witcher’s Fans

It has been more than a year since the first season of ‘The Witcher’ got released. But ‘The Witcher’ makers are making sure to torment fans with season 2 teasers and trailers.

‘The Witcher’ was released back in 2019 and quickly became a hit on Netflix. The Lauren Schmidt Hissrich series is based on the famous novels by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The stories revolve around Geralt of Rivia, the witcher who has to confront his destiny and train the young princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ apparently follows the first novel, Blood of Elves.

Recently, actor Henry Cavill shared a small teaser from the upcoming season 2 of ‘The Witcher’ and captioned it #Geralt. The 12-second clip gave the audience a sneak peek into the upcoming scenes. It features Geralt of Rivia, Witcher medallions, runes, weapons, snow, skeletons and more. As soon as the teaser was released, many fans of the Netflix hot series shared their excitement by reposting it.

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

Just a while ago, Netflix also shared its most detailed trailer with Geralt and Ciri. The trailer was released at Netflix’s WitcherCon stream by Henry Cavill himself. It picked up right from the end of the first season. We see Geralt explaining to Ciri that the land of Cintra is not safe for her anymore and she will have to come to Kaer Morhen with him. Fans already know it as the hidden fortress of the Witchers.

The upcoming season will focus on Ciri learning to defend herself with the help of Geralt and his fellow Witchers. He will have to keep Ciri safe and train her for any future dangers. Also, if the series sticks to the original one, someday she will become a monster hunter. While we will see Ciri and Geralt spend ample time together, you can also expect many action scenes. The trailer ends with Yennefer waking up in a forest.

Video Credits: The Witcher Netflix

In addition, season 2 will have Geralt join his dad, Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), and request the help of a mighty healer, Triss (Anna Shaffer), to address the impact of his split with sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

Related: Henry Cavill Pressurising Warner Bros. To Give Him One More Film As Superman

In an interview with TV Guide, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich talked about how Geralt’s new perspective will change the way the audience sees his character in season 2.

“Well, what is really fun about Season 2 is that in the books, [after] Geralt and Ciri meet in that moment in Sodden, when we come back in the next book, we have skipped a lot of time. Well, we found in writing the show that we did not want to skip over those first months of them getting to know each other.”

She also spoke about how Ciri’s journey in season 1 is really about what it would be like for a princess who was protected for her whole life to be thrust out all of a sudden by herself. But there was a shift in Ciri’s personality. In episode 7, she picked up a stick and charged toward the problem. It indicated she was not going to run anymore.

In season 2, we will get to see her with that new attitude, a lovely stubbornness and grit that she’s built over. She also has a father figure who has to start telling her what to do again.

New cast members for Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’

The cast and crew of ‘The Witcher’ finished filming the second season on 31st March. It will return to Netflix on 17th December 2021. A ‘Season 2 Production Wrap: Behind The Scenes’ was shared by Netflix on 3rd April. Hence, confirming that the filming of the series had come to an end.

Video Credits: NME

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 will feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Anna Shaffer as Triss Merigold, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Eamon Farren as Cahir, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia and Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel. On 28th February 2020, Netflix confirmed that Kim Bodnia would join the cast as Vesemir, the most experienced Witcher.

Other new cast members include Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Yasen Atour, Agnes Bjorn, Paul Bullion, Thue Ersted Rasmussen, Aisha Fabienne Ross, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow, Chris Fulton, and Mecia Simson.

Hopefully, Netflix will share more teasers and trailers in the future to keep the excitement of ‘The Witcher’ fans alive.