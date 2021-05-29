‘Mission: Impossible 8' will be the end of Tom Cruise's golden career

Will ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ mark the end of Tom Cruise’ golden career? Keep reading to find out.

Tom Cruise has been a consistent blockbuster star for decades, starting with the teen sex comedy ‘Risky Business‘ and quickly cementing his status as a bona fide blockbuster movie star with 1986’s original ‘Top Gun‘. In his career, the actor has endured a number of high-profile flops, including the 2010 action-comedy ‘Knight and Day‘ and the 2017 reboot of ‘The Mummy‘, both of which were critically panned. Nonetheless, the actor’s box office success is impressive, with films like ‘The Last Samurai‘, ‘The War of the Worlds‘, and ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ all grossing well over $100 million.

Is Tom Cruise going to retire after 'Mission: Impossible 8'?

Tom Cruise net worth



Tom Cruise will have been portraying Ethan Hunt on the big screen for 26 years when the still-untitled eighth movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise hits theatres in 2023. In today’s Hollywood, it’s extraordinary franchise longevity, especially when you consider the sheer amount of big-name franchises that have been rebooted numerous times throughout that time.



Not only has the espionage series lasted as long as it has, but it is now arguably more popular than it has ever been. After trying to create a signature style of high-octane stunts and face-swapping technology in the first three films, Brad Bird’s Ghost Protocol and Christopher McQuarrie’s ongoing work on the franchise have established Cruise’s unique style of high-octane stunts and face-swapping technology as one of the most critically praised action franchises in the industry today.

There are also few indications that Cruise or McQuarrie are slowing down, with the seventh and eighth instalments planned to shoot back-to-back, with various set-pieces that will certainly send the actor’s insurance into a tailspin. However, once ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ is completed, Cruise may be done with Ethan Hunt’s escapades.

Cruise will be 60 years old by the time ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ is out, and he won’t be able to continue his death-defying stunts for much longer. While it’s possible that the franchise may continue with Ethan Hunt-less spinoffs or a TV series that’s long been reported to be in the works, it’s difficult to say whether consumers would be interested in the series without the headlining actor front-and-centre.



Tom has amassed a sizable personal fortune as a result of his decades of work both in front and behind the camera. In 1983, he made his breakthrough in the coming-of-age comedy ‘Risky Business’, and he worked nonstop for the rest of the 1980s and 1990s before turning to produce. He’s best known these days for his roles as both a star and a producer in the Mission: Impossible franchise. He is one of the world’s wealthiest actors, with a net worth of $600 million. He’s thought to earn around $50 million per year.