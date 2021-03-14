Tom Cruise has never been the most patient of men, but the new delays in the release of the ‘Mission Impossible 7’ trailer might be pushing him to the edge.

The trailer release has been postponed numerous times over the past few weeks, potentially pushing back the release of the film as well. With Tom Cruise’s evident history of being impatient, the delay won’t be a development he’d welcome. Moreover, there are speculations as to how it would affect the future of the movie?

Tom Cruise has been one of the premier action heroes of Hollywood over the past few decades. Starting with ‘Top Gun’, he has become the most bankable actor for any action-packed blockbuster with high-flying stunts. However, with his erratic behaviour on set and the “bad boy” image, he is not known to be one of the easier people in the business to work with.

The ‘Mission Impossible 7’ trailer was recently postponed, again. This is definitely something that will be making Tom Cruise antsy. What implications would it have on ‘Mission Impossible 7’?

A History of Losing It

Last December, Tom Cruise was seen yelling at the ‘Mission Impossible 7’ crew for not following the set’s social distancing rules. In an outburst, he said that he would fire the members who refused to follow the rules.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ trailer delay is testing Tom Cruise’s patience

This was not the first time that Tom Cruise has abused crew members on the set. Earlier, his zeal for shooting more and more complicated fight sequences has been blamed for creating a dangerous environment for stunt pilots. In 2005, while appearing in a “Today” interview, one can see Cruise’s tirade about how much he hates psychiatry.

Several co-stars have also, through the years, expressed their displeasure with Tom Cruise. Rob Lowe, who was his co-star in ‘Outsiders’, said that they almost got in a physical fight. Another actor who avoids Tom Cruise on the sets is Jim Carrey. Cruise does not have many fans among his co-stars, making him a difficult person to work with. With the recent ‘Mission Impossible 7’ trailer update, one can only wonder how furious Cruise is.

The Trailer Delay

When asked about the trailer, the ‘Mission Impossible’ director said that he hasn’t seen the trailer yet, and doesn’t know when it will be coming out. While the ‘Mission Impossible 7’ release date is set for November, the movie has seen many delays.

With a raging pandemic and other problems, the set has already seen tensions rise. Tom Cruise’s outburst has put the set on edge, and now these delays mean that the scene has turned out to be less and less rosy over time.

Tom Cruise is not patient and his previous behaviour indicates that he does not take well to delays. The delays, in this case, would also be putting his most famous film franchise behind schedule amidst a year that has been devastating for the movie community in general. Add to it the combined effect of income loss.

The director has promised that this series would include more daring stunts from Tom Cruise. And Cruise has put in a lot of effort into getting ‘Mission Impossible 7’ to the theatres. However, with the repeated delays, Cruise must be getting impatient.

What does this mean for ‘Mission Impossible 7’?

The ‘Mission Impossible 7’ release date is coming soon, and people need to brace themselves for a new set of action sequences. COVID has postponed most major film franchises causing a lot of delays. With the recent delays on ‘Mission Impossible 7’, the director has a monumental task ahead of the November release date. In addition to ensuring that no further delays take place, the director will also have to deal with Tom Cruise’s nasty behaviour and anger.

Meanwhile, fans will just have to be patient and wait for the release of the trailer and the movie!