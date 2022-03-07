Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise’s Manager Reveals The Ugly Side Of The Superstar

Tom Cruise’s temper has become the talk of the town after his first manager claimed he was always this rude person even before the MI 7 rant incident.

The world witnessed a different side of Tom Cruise and seemed to be shocked when they heard him yell at a ‘MI7’ crew member for not wearing a mask. Many things may have changed in their lives since the incident, but it appears that his infamous rant is popping up as a result of his ex-shocking manager’s revelations.

MI7 rant is back on focus after Tom Cruise’s first manager rips his chocolate boy image apart

Tom Cruise is a hot-headed guy, confesses his first manager

Tom Cruise hit his manager for putting him on the teens list

Daddy Tom Cruise policing the crew

Tom Cruise is a hot-headed guy, confesses his first manager

The world was in for a rude shock when Tom Cruise’s expletive-riddled rant on the sets of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ got leaked in the press. However, according to his first manager, Eileen Berlin, the actor’s behaviour on ‘MI7’ was nothing out of the blue. She reveals that Cruise has anger issues and is an insecure perfectionist. Ex-manager Eileen Berlin has followed the actor from his early Hollywood days and claims what the world saw during the ‘MI7’ shoot was his real self. He loses his cool pretty soon.

Tom Cruise’s temper has become the talk of the town

Cruise is a big name among Hollywood stars, mainly for his work in action movies. He is famous for performing his own stunts, no matter how dangerous they are. He is widely known to play chocolatey, happy-go-lucky characters and no one ever imagined that behind this handsome face lies a person who can scold so badly.

His expletive-laced rant on the sets of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ got directed at the crew for violating the Covid-19 protocol during such difficult times. Though he was right about following protocols when the world is in a dangerous crisis, his way of shouting at crew members did not go well with the media.

Tom Cruise hit his manager for putting him on the teens list

Eileen Berlin revealed that there is a reason for Cruise’s behaviour. His father bullied the actor as a child. Hence, the actor has fostered a simmering rage in him since then. Even she couldn’t save herself from the actor’s deadly rage.

On his 19th birthday, Berlin gave Cruise a photo album with articles about him from teen magazines, but this did not go over well. He was enraged, so he screamed at her and threw the album at her, hitting her on the cheek.

Berlin told Daily Mail that Tom Cruise screamed at her that he didn’t want to be in teen magazines. The actor also stated that he saw himself as an adult rather than a teen idol. He then threw the album at her, and it landed on her cheek.

Daddy Tom Cruise policing the crew

In the ‘MI7’ leaked tape obtained by the UK tabloid The Sun, Cruise specifically mentioned how hard it is to convince Hollywood and world governments that films can get shot in an environment safe from the virus.

“I am on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they are looking at us and using us to make their movies. Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you are fired”. He screams blabbering

While it’s true that every actor, director and producer had to go through a lot of checks to ensure the production took place smoothly during the Covid times, Cruise could have been a little gentle while dealing with this matter. Now that DKODING knows that the actor loses his cool often if things do not go according to his plan, fans might have to change their perception of the innocent handsome face.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’, written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, with Cruise reprising his character Ethan Hunt will get released in the latter half of this year. The stipulated release date for ‘Mission Impossible 7’ is 30 September 2022.

Tom Cruise’s first manager revelations could affect MI7 box office performance

Tom Cruise's first manager revelations could affect MI7 box office performance