Misogynist RDJ Defends Chris Pratt And Abandons Brie Larson

Robert Downey Jr. quickly steps in to defend Chris Pratt for being voted as the worst Hollywood Chris. Fans question if Robert Downey Jr. is biased toward his MCU male co-actors.

Fans are clearly not happy with the support Chris Pratt received from his Marvel co-stars. Many fans questioned where these stars were when their female co-stars were subjected to online sexism and racism. Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, received backlash when she expressed that she would like to see more diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was further trolled for her comments on equality and feminism. The only Marvel actors who supported her were Don Cheadle and Chadwick Boseman.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Why did Chris Pratt receive hate from Marvel fans?

Chris Pratt’s ‘Avengers’ co-stars voice their support

Is Robert Downey Jr. a misogynist?

Did you know in a scene where Star-Lord drops the orb, Pratt dropped it by accident? But because the director loved it so much, he decided to keep the scene in the movie.

Why did Chris Pratt receive hate from Marvel fans?

It began when Russo brothers, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana came together to support the then-presidential candidate Joe Biden at a Voters Assemble fundraiser. Fans were quick to notice ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ Chriss Pratt missing from the fundraiser. Many called him out for his absence.

RDJ defends Chris Pratt and abandons Brie Larson

Later, TV producer and writer Amy Berg posted an image on her Twitter account. It included the faces of the four famous Chrises of Hollywood, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt. It included the caption: One has to go. The meme quickly became viral, with thousands of users replying and retweeting the post. Around seven thousand people voted Chris Pratt as the worst Hollywood Chris.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

The reason behind it was Pratt’s questionable association with the evangelical Hillsong Church. The founder of that church had made various public anti-LGBT statements. Fans feel this is why Pratt never publicly supports the LGBTQ community. He once chose to give away the elderly pet cat that he shared with his ex-wife Anna Faris. Pratt also kept silent and did not voice his opinion regarding the then ongoing presidential election. Many assumed that he was a supporter of former president Donald Trump.

Related: With Chris Hemsworth Leading The Team – Russo Brothers To Turn Netflix’s Extraction In Avengers

Chris Pratt’s ‘Avengers’ co-stars voice their support

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the role of Bruce Banner or the Hulk, tweeted in support of Chris Pratt. He wrote that Pratt is a solid man, and he knows him personally. So instead of casting aspersions, Ruffalo asked people to look at how Pratt lives his life. He also mentioned how Pratt is not overtly political as a rule. In the end, he requested people to focus on the presidential elections.

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

The director of the ‘Guardians of Galaxy’, James Gunn, quoted Mark Ruffalo’s tweet in support of Pratt. Gunn further asked people to stop assuming what Pratt believes in politically or otherwise, just because he is a Christian. Gunn further added that Pratt has openly mentioned that the church he attends does not reflect all of his personal views. He is a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want to.

Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian. https://t.co/XSIgU9WemX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 20, 2020

Is Robert Downey Jr. a misogynist?

After Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn, Robert Downey Jr. supported Chris Pratt on his Instagram account. Marvel fans were quick to call him biased towards his male co-actors.

Did you know James Gunn was not convinced about casting Chris Pratt? He dismissed him as the chubby guy from ‘Parks and Recreation’.

He wrote: “What a world. The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt. A real Christian who lives by principle has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude. He just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) insists on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris, I have got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your own defects of character, work on them, and then celebrate your humanness. @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.”

Robert Downey Jr. was reminded by Marvel fans when he did not defend Brie Larson. Actor Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ also faced a lot of backlash from racist trolls because her character was originally a white woman in the comics. Fans mentioned how Emily VanCamp, Zendaya, and Scarlett Johansson were online target too. But did not receive the level of support Chris Pratt did. They were quick to ask where Downey Jr. was when Tessa Thompson was bullied for being cast as Valkyrie? Where was his energy when Zendaya was attacked for being cast as MJ? Where was he when Brie Larson was being attacked for speaking up on the lack of diversity in the industry?

Tell us if you think Robert Downey Jr. is a misogynist or not in the comment section below!