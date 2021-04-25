Millie Bobby Brown’s Career Was Shattered After Rejection From HBO Show

Millie Bobby Brown is the new Netflix star everyone is talking about. However, the actor did not get all of it overnight. Before her career took a shot at the sky, Millie Bobby Brown had to face a few ruthless rejections. Keep reading to find out more!

Millie Bobby Brown is only sixteen years old and her career is already touching the sky. However, it was not the same for the actor always. She faced rejections after rejections before she landed the role that made her what she is today. There was one role on a famous HBO show that Millie Bobby Brown had auditioned for but did not make it. A disheartened Millie decided to take one last chance before calling it quits on her career.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown faced rejections

Millie Bobby Brown wanted to call her career quits

‘Stranger Things’ saved the career of Millie Bobby Brown

‘Stranger Things’ saved the career of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown faced rejections

‘Stranger Things‘ made Millie Bobby Brown the star that she is today. Starting with the Netflix sci-fi series to playing the sister of Sherlock Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown is ruling Hollywood and the OTT platforms. While we are sure that the sixteen-year-old has more gems yet to add to her crown, it has not all been a cakewalk for the actor. Hollywood is a ruthless industry and the competition is fierce, we all know that. When Millie Bobby Brown first started her journey into the show industry, she had little experience. The cut-throat atmosphere of the industry only allowed her to appear in small roles. She appeared as the younger version of Alice in ABC’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’. Following that, she appeared for a short time on the BBC drama ‘Intruders’. We have also seen bits and pieces of her appearance in shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Modern Family’, and ‘NCIS’.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Becomes The New Hermione Of Harry Potter: Here’s How

All these roles at the start of the career of Millie Bobby Brown were, however, minor ones. The teen actor was meant for bigger things. Nevertheless, Hollywood did not give her due big break that easily. Brown had to go through rejections after rejections before landing her dream role. Speaking of the rejections that she had faced, Millie Bobby Brown said to Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, “This industry is just full of rejection 24/7. You get noes, a lot of noes, before you get a yes”.

Millie Bobby Brown wanted to call her career quits

One of the most heartbreaking rejections that Millie Bobby Brown had faced, which almost made her quit her career, came from a phenomenal HBO show. Brown had auditioned for a role on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. That’s right! The actor had auditioned for the role of Lyanna Mormont which was ultimately given to child actor Bella Ramsay. Lyanna Mormont on ‘Game of Thrones’ was the fierce child lady of one of the Northern territories, a queen with more guts than most lords of the North. Lyanna Mormont appeared for the last three seasons on ‘Game of Thrones’ and Bella Ramsay’s performance as the fierce Lyanna won hearts.

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Landing a role on ‘Game of Thrones’ could have been an obvious stepping stone for Millie Bobby Brown in her career. However, as we said, she was meant for bigger things. That being said, Brown had no idea about her sealed fate then and was extremely disappointed after being rejected for the role of Lyanna Mormont. The actor was so disheartened that she had almost thought of quitting at that point in her career. She told Jimmy Fallon, “I was auditioning for commercials, anything really. I then auditioned for ‘Game of Thrones’ and I got a no for that. That’s kind of when I was like, ‘Oh, this is really difficult,’ and I guess I really wanted that role”.

Happens to the best of us, Millie!

Related: 6 Eligible Hunks Who’d Make The Perfect Boyfriend For Millie Bobby Brown

‘Stranger Things’ saved the career of Millie Bobby Brown

Facing rejections was, perhaps, only preparing Brown for what was about to come next. A disheartened Millie Bobby Brown had almost made up her mind to quit her career as an actor until she decided to give it one last try. So, she auditioned for a Netflix show called ‘Montauk’, which we now know to be ‘Stranger Things’. Soon enough, she landed her big break as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’ and the world received the wonder that Millie Bobby Brown is.

She said, “One of my last, kind of, goes at this was this Netflix show called ‘Montauk’. I auditioned and then, like, two months later they got back to us and said, ‘We’d love to Skype with you’ and then I Skyped with them and the rest is history”. ‘Stranger Things’ was just the start for the little star. From there, she began on a journey that even landed her the lead on Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’ along with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Talk about a turn of events!

Which is your favourite performance of Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know in the comments below!