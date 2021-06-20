Netflix superstar Millie Bobby Brown to enter MCU as this character

Millie Bobby Brown is one actress fans are waiting to show up on Marvel after her outstanding performances on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown as marvel already taken a plunge into the comics book movie genre. Who would disagree with the statement that the telepathic and telekinetic girl Eleven, from ‘Stranger Things’, is a superhero? Fans think that if she makes a debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe, she will take the franchise to a whole new level.

Millie Bobby Brown as Ruth Aldine

Millie Bobby Brown as Kitty Pryde

Millie Bobby Brown as Elsa Bloodstone

Her debut was already teased and it was rumoured that Millie Bobby Brown will be playing a role in ‘Eternals’. Back then, she debunked those rumours but Millie admitted to her interest in MCU.

Fans aren’t stopping at this. They are speculating which character of Marvel Millie can play best. They have shortlisted a few of them.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AS RUTH ALDINE

Fans saw Millie Bobby Brown doing a trick as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’. She wraps a bandana around her eyes and spies on people. Blindfold is one of the strongest, strangest, psychic mutants in the MCU, and immune to Scarlet Witch’s reality-warping effects. Millie will be awesome if she plays the role of Ruth Aldine.

Ruth Aldine, Blindfold, debuted in Astonishing X-Men #7 (November 24, 2004). pic.twitter.com/PkqeeFKbvr — This Day In Comics (@thisdayincomics) November 24, 2017

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AS KITTY PRYDE

Among other X-Men characters, Millie Bobby Brown is the people’s top choice to play Shadowcat. The character is the alternative version of “Kitty” Pryde, in a future reboot. In addition, Millie‘s Eleven and Shadowcat share the skill of telepathy.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AS ELSA BLOODSTONE

Millie has played the characters who deal with otherworldly creatures such as Demogorgon. Elsa Bloodstone is also related to monsters. Her family connects by the hunting and killing of big creatures.

