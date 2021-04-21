Millie Bobby Brown To Walk Through Walls And Enter MCU

The buzz that has been created by fans for Millie Bobby Brown to enter the MCU is starting to gain form. Fans have already decided that Kitty Pride would be the best character for her to play.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown in the MCU

Who is Kitty Pryde?

Millie Bobby Brown is an English actress most famous for her role as Eleven in the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’.

Millie Bobby Brown in the MCU

Millie Bobby Brown’s career has been on a rise since her first appearance as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’. Her charisma and amazing talent are just a few of the reasons why she has gained so many fans’ hearts. After her success on ‘Stranger Things’, she has also called the attention of fans from another franchise that now wants her to be a part of their universe too.

Video Credits: Clevver News

MCU’s fandom has already decided on a role for Millie Bobby Brown. They want her to participate as Kitty Pryde. The role in the X-Men franchise has been considered by fans, but since Disney just acquired the rights for X-Men, it would probably take a long time until she could become part of the MCU. The reason for this would be only because Brown is a great actress and would be capable of joining the MCU just as other names have in the past.

Millie Bobby Brown in the MCU

Related: Becoming Eleven Was Millie Bobby Brown’s Answer To Her Real Life Bullies

Another great factor on why she would be perfect for the role, and even more, why this role would be perfect for her too, is that Kitty Pryde has an outgoing personality, and she is usually portrayed as a teenager or a young woman, which fits Brown’s age perfectly. Besides fitting her age, the Kitty Pryde role would be a great chance for Brown to play a totally different role from Eleven, which was more quiet and introspective. Fans will have to wait to get this answer!

Who is Kitty Pryde?

Kitty Pryde is part of the X-Men but never had as much notoriety as the other X-Men members. Kitty Pryde was played by Elliot Page in the X-Men franchise produced by Fox. Her powers are basically passing through things whenever she decides to and to travel through time. Even though the latest X-Men had a more mature and serious vibe, Kitty Pryde’s character was a really good contrast to that. Most of the X-Men members are adults. Having Kitty Pryde, as an outgoing person, being part of the plot gives an interesting contrast.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

Brown would be important to MCU especially to make Kitty Pryde grow as part of the story. Kitty Pryde did not have as much importance in the last few X-Men movies, so, having a big name such as Brown to play her role, would definitely make Disney think of ways to make her a crucial part of the story.

Do you agree that Millie Bobby Brown would be a perfect match for the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below.