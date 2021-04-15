Millie Bobby Brown Secretly Hates Harry Potter, Marvel, And DC Movies

For someone who made it into the Hollywood industry through the fantasy land, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t much of a fan of the Marvel or the DC or the Potter universe it seems. Could her being a part of the genre already ruin it for her? Keep reading to find out!

You would think that for someone like Millie Bobby Brown, whose first big job was to play a character with superpowers, she would be interested in the magical world of superpowers and fantasy, but here’s the news. She’s not. Millie Bobby Brown is not a part of the Marvel, DC or Potter fan club. Here’s why!

The box office numbers don’t always paint the complete picture. Movies that have done great at the box office don’t always end up on the binge list for some people. While taste in art is subjective, it could be shocking for most people to find out that someone hasn’t watched legendary franchise films like Harry Potter or those from Marvel and DC. Naturally, it came across as strongly unbelievable when the ‘Stranger Things‘ star, Millie Bobby Brown admitted having never seen a Marvel or DC film.

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut in Hollywood with Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ where she played Eleven, a kid with telekinetic powers. According to her, she is not fond of blockbuster franchise films, which is weird because she herself is a part of franchise shows and films. Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ is a sci-fi saga with monsters and fantastical creatures flying all around the place. Moreover, Millie Bobby Brown has recently been a part of the ‘Godzilla’ franchise after playing in the recent film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong: King of the Monsters’. It has mostly all been about the fantasy genre in Brown’s career, which is perhaps why people are finding it a bit weird that the actress has not seen any of the Marvel or DC movies.

Millie Bobby Brown feels she has already covered the genre

While most fans are losing their minds over Millie Bobby Brown not having seen any of the Marvel or DC movies, the actress has a legit explanation. Despite her friends pushing her to watch the Marvel or DC films, Brown has never given in to the pressure. This is because she is already a part of the fantasy genre. As a result, she prefers romantic comedies like ‘The Notebook’. Being a part of the fantasy genre makes her already feel like a part of that world. So, when she has time to sit before the screen with some popcorn, she likes “stuff that’s real”.

Recently in an interview to “MTV News”, Millie Bobby Brown said, “So I haven’t watched a Marvel film, ever, and I’ve never watched a DC film. News, I know. It’s not (my thing) but I’m open to it. I’ve just never been like ‘Oh I’m going to put on this film.’ I’m more into like The Notebook, let’s put on some romance films. I’m not crazy on that because I think I’m in it. I’m doing that stuff already, I want to see stuff that’s real. I’ve never watched Harry Potter. I have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like ‘How?’ and I’m like ‘I don’t know’”.

Millie Bobby Brown has not seen Harry Potter either

Forget Marvel or DC, Millie Bobby Brown has never even seen ‘Harry Potter’! It’s hard to imagine someone from the present generation not having experienced a pop-cultural phenomenon like ‘Harry Potter’. When she was asked to choose between ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Harry Potter’, Brown immediately admitted that she has never seen any of the ‘Harry Potter’ films. Most of Brown’s friends find it odd that she has never seen ‘Harry Potter’ and she does not know how to react to that.

It’s not that Brown hates Marvel or DC or ‘Harry Potter’. It’s true that being a part of the action and sci-fi genre, for the most part, could be a little overwhelming. As they say, don’t bring your work home. Millie Bobby Brown follows the same philosophy. Interestingly, Millie had also auditioned for ‘Game of Thrones‘ before she landed her big break with Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’. Had she not been rejected for ‘Game of Thrones’, it would have been yet another addition for Brown in the fantasy genre. You see where this is going?

Which Marvel or DC movie would you suggest Millie Bobby Brown watch if she ever chooses to explore that world? Let us know in the comments below!