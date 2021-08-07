Revealed! Why Millie Bobby Brown Only Likes Older Men

Millie Bobby Brown’s personal relationships are nobody’s business but the actress is susceptible to harm because of her own preferences.

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame with ‘Stranger Things‘ at the delicate age of 12. Ever since Millie Bobby Brown’s personal relationships came under the public spotlight, several concerns regarding the actress’ safety have been raised. Recent developments about the 17-years-old actress’ taste in men have made fans wonder whether Millie is vulnerable to being groomed. Read further to find out more!

Hunter Echo, a 21-year-old TikTok star, reportedly dated Millie Bobby Brown last year. The rumours were never confirmed. However, Echo recently went live on TikTok to talk about his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. During the live, which is now deleted and only available in fragments, Hunter and his friends made the most obscene and objectionable claims about the young actress.

Hunter’s sister mentioned that Millie would not leave Hunter’s side and his friend also mentioned that Brown was “obsessed” with him. Echo claimed he lived with Millie for eight months under her parents’ knowledge and all of his actions with her were “completely legal”.

However, during the time of their alleged relationship, Millie was only 16 years old and, therefore, a minor, four years younger than the TikToker. This raised many eyebrows about Millie Bobby Brown’s taste in older men.

In addition, it also made the fans concerned and appalled at many lewd details revealed by Hunter. He claimed that Millie initiated the relationship and expressed,

“(Millie) used her powers on me and I got manipulated”.

He went so far as to admit that he “groomed” the young actress and also made sexually explicit comments about her.

The veracity of Hunter Echo’s revelations is under heavy scrutiny. Firstly, the irresponsible influencer was clearly seen drinking and smoking during the live. His inebriated state makes his claims unreliable. Moreover, Millie’s representatives have also denied his remarks which, according to them, “are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive, and hateful”.

Yet this doesn’t mean that Millie is in the clear. The actress, at 17, is now dating Jake Bongiovi, musician Bon Jon Jovi’s 19-year-old son. As she has continued to display that she is more fond of older boys than that of her age, it makes her mental and emotional well-being vulnerable to getting hurt.

Millie Bobby Brown had found herself in a similar controversy a couple of years ago when her friendship with Drake had surfaced in public. The young actress had mentioned during the 2018 Emmy Awards,

“You know we text. We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much’, and I was like ‘I miss you more’, he’s great.”

In leaked screenshots, it is also revealed, Drake had asked Millie if she was mad at him when she did not send her selfie in return for his selfie.

While these texts are not explicitly harmful, it is totally absurd why a grown-up pop star in his 30s would tell a 14-year-old actress he missed her “so much”. It is also weird that Drake would ask her for a selfie.

The speculation that Drake had begun grooming Millie Bobby Brown grew exponentially due to his past relationships. The pop singer met his former lover Bella Harris when she was just 16. Similarly, he became involved with Hailey Bieber when she turned 19 while he had known her ever since she was 14.

Given this pattern, it’s understandable why Millie’s fans and the media at large had divided opinions on her relationship with Drake. Eventually, frustrated by all the rumours, Millie Bobby Brown came clean about her “friendship” with Drake and wrote on her social media,

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird … For real”.

The actress beckoned the public to focus on more pressing matters as she was “lucky” to be guided by people who “further her career”. She also clarified that she will make her own decisions, regardless of what others say.

Although her boldness is commendable, Millie should be careful of getting too fond of older men, be it only in “friendships.” The show business industry is ruthless and forces young girls to reach a premature physical and emotional state that can put them in harm’s way.

Similarly, Millie Bobby Brown needs to be cautious of her taste in men. It is reprehensible that her name has now become associated with a deplorable personality like Hunter Echo.

Do you think Millie Bobby Brown is on a healthy track when it comes to her personal life? Comment below!