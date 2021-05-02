Enola Holmes Aka Millie Bobby Brown Is The New Hannah Montana

The ‘Stranger Things’ massive star Millie Bobby Brown said that her obsession with ‘Hannah Montana’ is what made her learn the American accent and revealed that the will to act also came from the show.

Millie Bobby Brown is an English actress mostly famous for her role as Eleven in the Netflix show “Stranger Things”.

Millie Bobby Brown, since her appearance in ‘Stranger Things’, has become a fans favorite. Prior to her appearance on the Netflix phenomenon, Brown has been spending her years auditioning and trying to make her American accent perfect. Many fans, and even people inside the entertainment industry, used to think Brown was American due to her perfect American accent. Most people get really impressed to learn that she is British.

Auditioning wasn’t the only way that Brown used to improve her English. In a recent interview she gave to Miley Cyrus’ talk show, “Bright Minded: Live With Miley”, Brown said that her love for the show ‘Hannah Montana’ made the actress improve her American accent. On top of learning how to speak in an American way, Brown also revealed to Cyrus that Hannah Montana was also the responsible for her to follow acting.

Brown said: “I was obsessed with Hannah Montana, I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning “Hoedown Throwdown. “I wanted your job,” she told Cyrus. “I didn’t know how to get your job but I was like, ‘I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don’t know how to do it. And then I realized it was an actual job,” Brown added. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that, that sounds fun!’ I didn’t even know you could get money for it. I was like, ‘I’ll do it for free!’”

How Millie Bobby Brown stays grounded

Cyrus also brought up in the conversation on how she(Brown) doesn’t let fame, money, and power go up to her head. Brown said that she doesn’t have a lot of confidantes, and those include part of the ‘Stranger Things’ cast and her family. Cyrus said in the interview that both of them had that in common and that being this much exposed at a young age is really dangerous for one’s mental health. Brown said that her family is what keeps her ground the most. She mentioned that her parents still make her do her own laundry, make her bed, and clean her dishes after eating, and that this is really important to know that she is just like everybody else.

Do you believe Millie Bobby Brown is the British Hannah Montana? Could she play her character one day again?