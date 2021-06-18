‘Extraction' returns with a female-led star cast: Millie Bobby Brown being considered

A female-led ‘Extraction’ movie spin-off? Will Millie Bobby Brown make it to the casting? Keep reading to find out.

‘Extraction’, one of Netflix’s most successful shows from last year, is getting a sequel. It featured Chris Hemsworth (whose ripped figure is impossible to ignore), Tyler Rake, and Randeep Hooda. Director Sam Hargrave kept the tale simple and clear while adding a lot of jaw-dropping action moments, some character one-liners, and putting Chris Hemsworth at the centre of it all. The strategy and execution paid off, and the film was the most-watched on the OTT platform for over four weeks.

Not only was a sequel announced later that year, but the producers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo meticulously detailed their ambitious plan for the entire universe, which is taking place all over the world and telling layers and layers of stories. One of the many possible spin-offs, according to an insider, could be led by a female actioner, though he didn’t reveal much more and merely tipped the iceberg for fans to form their own theories. The lack of specifics is understandable, but putting a woman in the lead in an R-rated action thriller is a logical progression for ‘Extraction’s’ rapidly expanding universe, and there are more than a few suitable candidates to play the leading role.

So, will Millie Bobby Brown be considered for this role? There are no claims so far about the casting. However, it is safe to assume that she will make it to the casting. With her strong, young, witted personality and her ability to adapt to characters, she might be a great fit to lead the film.

Brown has come a long way since her debut as Eleven in the first season of Netflix’s science-fiction ode to all things ‘80s ‘Stranger Things’, and has established herself as a bona fide star with acting prowess much beyond her years. With each succeeding performance, she has demonstrated that she can adapt to almost any situation and is always the most enthralling thing on film.

Since then, she’s signed on to star in the fantasy epic ‘Damsel’, as well as the con artist thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, in addition to the inescapable fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Damsel’, ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, and the five ‘Enola Holmes’ sequels director Harry Bradbeer wants to make, bringing her total to an even ten.

Millie Bobby Brown has lined up her next project. Brown will star in the Russos' adaptation of #TheElectricState, a graphic novel about a girl who journeys with a robot to find her missing brother: https://t.co/lKwRNz0vaQ pic.twitter.com/QeFGpiBD70 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 19, 2020

Having said that, Millie Bobby Brown has two new films in the works at Universal, including the literary adaptation ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ and the sci-fi actioner ‘The Electric State’, which has the Russo brothers attached to direct. Add in the chance that her position in the MonsterVerse will continue after ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, and she may find it tough to find spare time.

Let us know your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brownbeing cast in the female-led ‘Extraction’ spin-off.