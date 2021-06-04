Millie Bobby Brown Hates Henry Cavill. Wonder Why?

On the set of Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’, Henry Cavill outperformed Millie Bobbie Brown in one area and here’s what she has to say about Henry Cavill.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ is now in production on Netflix, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprising their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes. Enola Holmes, the first film about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant younger sister, was released last fall. Harry Bradbeer will return to direct, and Jack Thorne, who wrote the first film, will write the sequel’s script.

Henry Cavill joined a long list of acclaimed performers who have played the great detective on cinema when Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix. While Sherlock Holmes is known for being a serious character who has little time for frills, the set of ‘Enola Holmes’ appears to be anything but serious. Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the lead in the new picture, said that there was a lot of laughter on the set, to the point where she needed time to recover, whereas Cavill was always ready for the next take.

Sam Claflin will play the third Holmes brother, Mycroft, alongside Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola and Henry Cavill’s Sherlock. While Mycroft is known for being the most serious and occasionally dull of the Holmes brothers, Brown recently told GMA that he was actually quite funny on set, which elicited a lot of laughter. Brown was reportedly impressed by Henry Cavill’s ability to switch from laughing to serious in an instant, despite the fact that she had to leave the set to prepare for the next scene.

“Oh my goodness, you know everyone was trying to keep set fun and light, especially because Mycroft is such a traditionalist. He’s very serious all the time. To have Sam Claflin on set, he’s a very funny person. It’s very hard to keep a straight face around him. Something that Henry Cavill is very good at doing is as soon as they say action, he’s very good to stop laughing and go right into it. Whereas I carry on the action and then have to take myself off the set. That’s how I remain 16, that’s how I know I’m still 16. I definitely crack up at every little thing that Sam does, especially his dance moves”.

We’ve all seen countless outtakes and gag reels from movies and television shows where the cast decides something is hilarious and then can’t stop laughing about it once the camera starts rolling. Henry Cavill doesn’t seem to have this problem very often, as Millie Bobby Brown found his ability to recover when someone said action to be quite impressive.

Millie Bobby Brown, on the other hand, admits that this is a skill she lacks. She seemed to find everything Sam Claflin did amusing, to the point where she would remove herself from the scene to stop laughing and then return to film the scene.

Fortunately, ‘Enola Holmes’ isn’t a serious drama, so having some fun would likely benefit the film as a whole. Based on the trailer, everyone appears to be having a good time, and Henry Cavill appears to have a smile on his face for the majority of it, so he never had to get too serious.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ is set to debut on Netflix on September 23. Comment down below on how excited you are to see this couple in action.