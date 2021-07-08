Millie Bobby Brown Hates Henry Cavill For This Reason

What is the reason behind Millie’s hate towards Henry Cavill?

The mystery-adventure movie on Netflix, ‘Enola Holmes’ garnered some outstanding reviews from both critics and the audience. Where fans couldn’t control their excitement of seeing two of their favourite actors, Millie and Henry, sharing a stage together, critics were highly impressed with the fast-paced and clever storyline. However, ever since its release, a lot of controversies have sparked on the Internet, saying that Millie is not very fond of Henry. But what is the reason behind Millie’s immense hate towards Henry? Keep scrolling to find out.

Why does Millie hate Henry Cavill?

Controversy surrounding ‘Enola Holmes ’

’ ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Millie Bobby Brown hates Henry Cavill

Well, it looks that Millie’s hate towards Henry is nothing personal, but a little feeling of envy because Henry was able to outperform her in one of the scenes on the sets of ‘Enola Holmes 2’. In a conversation with “GMA”, Millie talked about the environment on the sets which was always fun and light-hearted. She further said that because of the laughter involved on the sets, it would take her some time to get back into character, however, Henry would always be ready to jump on the next scene.

“Oh my goodness, you know everyone was trying to keep the set fun and light, especially because Mycroft is such a traditionalist. He’s very serious all the time. To have Sam Claflin on set, he’s a very funny person. It’s very hard to keep a straight face around him. Something that Henry Cavill is very good at doing is as soon as they say action, he’s very good at stopping laughing and going right into it. Whereas I carry on the action and then have to take myself off the set. That’s how I remain 16, that’s how I know I’m still 16. I definitely crack up at every little thing that Sam does, especially his dance moves”, said Brown.

Was there any controversy surrounding ‘Enola Holmes’ on Netflix?

The reason behind Millie’s hate towards Henry Cavill

The controversy surrounding ‘Enola Holmes’ is actually quite fascinating. It turns out that the 10 stories about Sherlock Holmes written between 1923 and 1927 by Arthur Conan Doyle are subject to copyright and are under the ownership of Conan Doyle Estate. This is where it gets interesting because it is reported that ‘Enola Holmes’ stories were not inspired by any of the 10 stories. However, in the movie, they portrayed Sherlock in warmer light and filled with emotions, and it is claimed by the estate that Arthur added these attributes to the character only after 1923 after he lost his eldest son in World War I. The good news is that the lawsuit filed by the estate was dismissed on December 18, after a mutual settlement between both parties.

What do we know about ‘Enola Holmes 2’?

‘Enola Holmes’ is coming back with a sequel and it will be helmed by Henry Bradbeer, with Jack Thorne’s writing. We haven’t heard any further news about the cast of the film, but Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sam Claflin will surely be reprising their roles.

