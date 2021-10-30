Millie Bobby Brown hates being treated like a celebrity

‘Stranger Things’ fame Millie Bobby Brown teared up after a horrible fan experience.

Fame at a young age can come at a high price, and maintaining your privacy is paramount. Millie Bobby Brown, who began her acting career at an early age, shot to stardom as Eleven in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’. Brown once shared a heartbreaking fan experience with her admirers on Instagram, crying as she told the event. Brown has over 46 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most popular young superstars. That’s a colossal figure!

Respect my privacy! – Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby brown – Upcoming projects

Respect my privacy! – Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown was out Christmas shopping with her mother when she came across an obstinate admirer who was so intent on filming her that she refused to respect her privacy and limits. Millie Bobby Brown detailed the entire scenario on her Instagram story, saying, “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘No,’” the Stranger Things actress said. “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

millie bobby brown just posted on her instastory talking about how once again people forget that celebrities ARE human beings. no matter who they are you have to respect them and be kind, making someone uncomfortable it’s not cool. pic.twitter.com/76y1gEafmY — thay (@beingamaguire) November 30, 2020

Despite Millie’s refusal to record her, she did so anyway. “I said, ‘I’m a human being. What more can I ask from you?’” Millie said. “I asked her and she said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.’” Millie Bobby Brown expressed her displeasure with the situation and requested that her followers respect her privacy.

Respect my privacy! – Millie Bobby Brown

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress added, “I just wish people were more respectful”, Brown said. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it … where are my rights to say no?”

Millie Bobby brown – Upcoming projects

Brown moved into producing after bringing ‘Enola Holmes’ to Warner Bros. after her part as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’, which is largely regarded as the platform’s signature TV show. She’s since signed on to star in the fantasy epic ‘Damsel’ and the con artist thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that Brown has up to ten Netflix projects in the works, but he doesn’t go into detail about what they might be.

However, he previously reported that she was working on an unknown TV show and a secret superhero project, both of which have yet to be confirmed by the actress or the streaming platform. In addition to the likely fifth season of ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Damsel’, ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, and the five ‘Enola Holmes’ sequels director Harry Bradbeer plans to make, if the tipster’s information turns out to be correct, it brings the total to an even ten.

Millie Bobby Brown also has two new movies in the works at Universal, including the literary adaptation ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ and the sci-fi actioner ‘The Electric State’, which will be directed by the Russo brothers. With the likelihood of her position in the MonsterVerse continuing after ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, she may find it difficult to find spare time.

What are your opinions on Millie Bobby Brown’s request for privacy from her fans? Let us know in the comments section below.