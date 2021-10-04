Millie Bobby Brown Has Achieved Everything Under The Sun

Millie Bobby Brown stands at the top of the world right now. A deal with Netflix, multiple movies on the line, and a considerable amount of personal wealth has made her the envy of every kid from Gen Z. But, is it right to be envious?

Millie Bobby Brown has been hitting all the right notes of late. She has been pushing her acting career forward with multiple endorsements, movies, and shows. Millie has amassed quite a fortune with so many credits under her belt, but where did it start? And will it end well?

A CAREER IN SUCCESS

The hit Netflix show, ‘Stranger Things’ drove Millie to superstardom, but the young actress had a foothold in the industry early. Before streaming came along to dominate her career, she was doing guest spots on various cable shows.

She started her career in England, appearing in ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’, an English remake of famous ‘Once upon a Time’. Later, she was cast alongside John Simm in ‘BBC America’. Later, she acted in several popular American shows like ‘Modern Family’, ‘NCIS’, and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Then she landed the role in ‘Stranger Things’. It was a difficult time in her life. Her older sister was tired of being in America and left. Also, in following her dreams, her family had moved several times, from England to Orlando, to Los Angeles. At that point, several rejections later, Millie saw her family become broke, with even their agent lending them money sometimes.

However, she bagged the role and made her mark.

Her role as Eleven has earned her awards from SAG, People’s Choice, and Teen Choice. She has also been nominated twice for Primetime Emmy Awards. As an accomplished actress, she is going places now. She has a recurring role in the “Universal Pictures” MonsterVerse, appearing in multiple movies with Godzilla. She’s also starring and adapting ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ and is slated to produce and star in a fantasy feature film with Netflix, called ‘Damsels’. With endorsements and a full slate of upcoming movies, young Millie has her hands full for years to come.

GETTING THE BAG

‘Stranger Things’ brought OTT platforms to the forefront of the entertainment industry. An original series from a non-traditional medium, becoming big was unimaginable for Netflix back then, making it the place to be. And Millie Bobby Brown had a large part to play in its success.

She played Eleven in the series, and Millie Bobby Brown has everything at just 17 because she succeeded in becoming successful.

At just 17, Millie Bobby Brown has become the envy of every GenZ

She made her space in the world with ‘Stranger Things’, and then ‘Enola Holmes’ picked her up.

‘Enola Holmes’ was a story about Sherlock Holmes’ sister, and it brought in enormous viewers to Netflix. She also starred in feature films with ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’. Her endorsement deals have also helped advance her career.

She has modelled for Calvin Klein and the Italian brand Moncler. She has signed a contract with a central modelling agency IMG. IMG also features the sister Gigi and Bella Hadid and is one of the top modelling agencies in the world.

With money from her acting and her endorsements, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is a whopping $10 million. She earned upwards of $300,000 for each episode of ‘Stranger Things’ in season 3, and she is on her way to get another pay raise for season 4. With a significant net worth and everything going on for her, Millie Bobby Brown has everything at just 17, but it’s not always cheery.

THE DARK SIDE

While being famous earns you a lot of money, there’s a lot of pitfalls. Millie faced backlash for having a crush on Penn Badgley’s character. She has also faced stalking from her fans, with one encounter ending in her calling the police. She also broke down after a fan refused to listen to her pleas. She wanted to have an intimate evening with her mother but, the fan continued to take her video.

While having the money and being on top of the world can be fun, Millie has also had to leave her private life behind. That is a hard decision for a child to take and puts a lot of pressure on young Millie.

For the young Millie, $10 million in her bank account means she can splurge on anything in the world. However, fame comes with a dark side and has a lot of problems. Millie has everything but the dark side of Hollywood might catch up to her too.