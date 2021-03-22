Millie Bobby Brown To Follow Duffer Brothers Into Steven Spielberg’s Talisman

‘The Talisman’ is a fantasy novel written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. The novel tells the story of Jack Sawyer, a 12-year-old boy who goes on a mission to find a talisman that can save his mom from dying of cancer and save the world.

Steven Spielberg will team up with the Duffer brothers, creators of ‘Stranger Things’, to produce Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman‘. ‘The Talisman’ was previously supposed to become a movie but Spielberg and the Duffer brothers will team up to turn it into a Netflix series. Furthermore, the buzz is around that the ‘Stranger Things’ connection of Talisman will not end at the director duo.

The news of Steven Spielberg teaming up with the Duffer brothers to produce ‘The Talisman’ created a huge buzz. Speculations about the show’s cast abound. Since the novel adaption will be on Netflix, there is also buzz around Millie Bobby Brown for the role. It is undeniable that Brown has the necessary charisma to make the show work.

After her part in the massive hit show ‘Stranger Things’, written and directed by Matt and Ross Duffer, she gained enough confidence from Netflix to be in pretty much any project she is chosen to be a part of.

Whether Brown will be in ‘The Talisman’ is still uncertain, but with the Duffer brothers executive producing the show, there is a big chance that she will be, at least, considered for a role. To get an answer though, fans will have to wait until Netflix’s official statement.

Brown is not the only huge name involved in the project. ‘The Talisman’, written by Stephen King and Peter Straub, had its rights acquired by Steven Spielberg in 1982. Spielberg wanted to make a movie for it but changed plans when Netflix made the offer. The Duffer brothers put a lot of 80’s references to Spielberg’s work in the ‘Stranger Things’ series.

With Netflix having done adaptations of King’s books before, and now teaming up the Duffer brothers and Spielberg, ‘The Talisman’ already has huge expectations attached.

‘The Talisman’ will be produced by Spielberg’s studio Amblin Television together with Paramount Television Studios. With such big names involved in the project, it wouldn’t be too far away from reality for Brown to be cast in the show. Millie Bobby Brown being cast in a Duffer Bros. production of ‘The Talisman’ shouldn’t come as a surprise, even if it is finally revealed at the “Eleventh” hour.

Get it? What are your expectations for ‘The Talisman’? Who do you think is a better fit for the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.