It’s Official! Millie Bobby Brown Is Finally Comfortable With Her New Relationship

Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s most well-known Gen-Z actors, having starred in the Netflix sci-fi smash ‘Stranger Things’, and finding her own clean cosmetics line,(Florence By Mills). Millie has done so much in so little time. Because she is constantly in the limelight, Millie’s followers are naturally intrigued about her love life! So if you are her fan and reading this, surprise! Surprise! We have news for you! Millie Bobby Brown goes Instagram official with boyfriend.

After months of speculation, Millie Bobby Brown of ‘Stranger Things’ has revealed she is dating Jake Bongiovi. The 17-year-old actress made the romance official by posting a selfie with her new boyfriend to 46.6 million Instagram followers.

Highlights —

Millie Bobby Brown boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

A little timeline of Millie Bobby and Jake Bongiovi

The new pair can be seen kissing and snuggling as they enjoy a ride on the London Eye in the photo, which has already received over 6.3 million likes. Fans flocked to the comments area to express their adoration for the new pair, with one Instagram user even giving them the moniker “Bonjillie”.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown have been dating for how long?

When the couple started dating, it was back in June when Bongiovi dubbed Brown his “Bff” on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two in the car. Brown responded to Bongiovi’s admiration with a similar “BFF” comment on the post.

According to rumours, the couple proceeded to fuel romance rumours for the remainder of the month by exchanging a flood of social media messages.

On June 17, the two appeared to confirm their growing romance as they were seen walking hand-in-hand through New York City’s streets. The pair’s daylight stroll with her tote bag and puppy, Winnie, saw conjecture partially validated, and, of course, threw the internet into a spiral.

The following month, the ‘Enola Holmes’ actress posted a snapshot of the couple on Instagram with the caption “great weekend”, allowing the rest of the world to make what they will of them.

Millie and Jake were first pictured holding hands while out on a walk this summer. Since then, the ‘Stranger Things’ actor has been a regular on the 19-year-old’s Instagram account, but it’s only this week that she’s posted a photo of him (she previously posted a picture with him on an Insta story).

Jake shared a selfie of the two in a café earlier this week with the comment, “We’re starting a band, submit name suggestions“. He’d previously posted a photo of the two travelling in a car together, titled “BFF 3”. What a sweetie!

Millie is now filming the sequel to her Netflix smash, ‘Enola Holmes’, in which she portrays Sherlock Holmes‘ younger sister in the United Kingdom. She will also resume her role as Eleven in the forthcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

So here is a little timeline of Millie Bobby and Jake Bongiovi

1 /4

The 1st of November 2021

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi may have just taken their romance to the next level. And, by next level, we mean he’s now on her Instagram feed.

2 /4

The 11th of July, 2021

According to People, Millie has previously shared images of herself with Jake on her Instagram stories. She shared a nice photo with her reported fiancé on the 11th of July, 2021.

3 /4

The 17th of June, 2021

During a trip across New York City, Millie and Jake were seen holding hands. When People originally reported that the two were hanging together, romance speculations immediately arose.

4 /4

The 3rd of June, 2021

Millie has made multiple appearances on Jake’s Instagram. One of his first assignments was with the Florence By Mills tycoon in June.

Let’s learn a little more about Millie Bobby Brown Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi: Who Is He?

Even though their surnames are nearly the same, many people on the internet couldn’t make the connection between Bongiovi and his renowned father. That is until it was discovered that his father’s stage name, Bon Jovi, is a shortened version of their surname, Bongiovi.

Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi (a musician) and Dorothea Hurley. His full name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi. Jake’s siblings, Romeo Jon Bongiovi, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, and Jesse Bongiovi, are part of the rock ‘n roll family. Brown is only two years older than his 19-year-old brother, the youngest of his three siblings.

What does Jake Bongiovi do for a living?

Bongiovi is currently a student at Syracuse University in New York. Despite having no current performing credentials to his resume, except for his appearance on PeopleTV in 2019, he has labelled himself as an actor on his Instagram account.

Brown and Bongiovi appear to be on their way to becoming the newest red carpet duo to watch if they want to break into Hollywood.

What do you think of this new couple in town? Drop your comments in the box below.