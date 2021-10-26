Millie Bobby Brown Feeling Trapped By Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown might have got the biggest deals on the planet, but things are not as rosy as they seem. Stuck in a multi-year deal with Netflix, the actress struggles to continue working for the streaming service and being typecast in similar roles.

Netflix and Millie Bobby Brown keep minting money together. The streaming service has helped the actress gain a massive following with their show ‘Stranger Things’ and has a series of movies planned with her. However, being stuck with one producer brings in a host of problems, and Millie’s career might be suffering as a result.

Highlights —

Millie’s career

Netflix deal

What does it mean?

CAREER

Brown made her debut in an English adaptation of the popular ABC drama, ‘Once Upon a Time‘. The show was not a commercial success and was cancelled in short order. Her next role was in ‘Intruders’, a BBC production with John Simm and Mira Sorvino.

Video Credits: TheThings Celebrity

However, the actress suffered in her early life and had barely any meaty roles. She mostly acted in bit roles in American television, appearing in NCIS and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

But, she was set on the path to superstardom, and after a series of rejections, she landed a role in ‘Stranger Things’. The nostalgic show brought back the horror flavours of the 80s into the modern era with high production values and an intriguing story.

Related: Envious Millie Bobby Brown Aspires To Be As Stylish As GenZ Rival Zendaya

While the friendship at the centre of the show did mint some stars, Millie ended up carrying the show on her back. She had a massive fanbase with her role as Eleven, a supernaturally-gifted kid with psychokinetic powers.

So, she went on to conquer the world. As the show made Netflix into a coveted property, Millie also became the face of the company’s success. She got deals with large Italian brands and became the face for Citi bank and Calvin Klein, earning a cool $10 million in the process.

Millie Bobby Brown feeling trapped by Netflix?

The streaming service also held onto her, casting her in various roles. Her next part was in ‘Enola Holmes’. The series is adapted from the comic book series of the same name that documents the story of Sherlock Holmes’ minor sister. The stories fit right into Millie’s backyard and helped propel her into superstardom. The actress has a recurring role in “Universal Pictures” MonsterVerse and several movies planned with Netflix.

THE DEAL

In an interview with “The Hollywood Reporter”, Ross Duffer said, “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is”. In September, the Netflix head also announced that they plan to make ‘Stranger Things’ into a franchise instead of a single show.

Fans have postulated that Millie Bobby Brown’s contract with Netflix also includes a show focused on Eleven.

Video Credits: CBS Mornings

The contract already includes the ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise and other shows. Plus, Netflix has other deals going on with her as well. Many of her future films come from the studio, and she would have to follow through and star in Netflix movies for the long term.

Related: Revealed! What Exactly Is Simmering Between Millie Bobby Brown And Drake

With so much of her future tied to the company, Millie might be at a crossroads.

THE PROBLEM

Netflix and Millie Bobby Brown have a business contract that will last years. This means that Brown would have less time to explore her creative side. For example, it would be similar to how the Harry Potter trio was confined to “Warner Brothers” films even after Harry Potter ended.

Even if something exciting comes up, her calendar would be filled up by Netflix, making it hard to take in more adventurous projects.

With the lack of individual freedom, she is stuck and has to follow through on the shows she’s signed on to. As a child actress stepping into adulthood, it might mean regular work, but can Bobby Brown continue without any freedom to grow?

The contract with Netflix will continue pulling Millie Bobby Brown for years to come. With the overwhelming amount of projects from the streaming service on her plate, the actress has little space for experimentation or growth. Can she grow as an actress in this schedule? Only time will tell.