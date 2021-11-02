Millie Bobby Brown would not only be fantastic as Princess Leia in any ‘Star Wars’ prequels, but she would also be fantastic as Hermione Granger in any ‘Harry Potter’ remakes!

Though there has been increased chatter among fans and even celebrities about a ‘Harry Potter’ revival, the chances of it happening anytime soon are slim. That hasn’t prevented fans from speculating on who the ideal cast for the crucial characters of Harry, Hermione, and Ron would be. Brown is clearly too old to be considered for a part as desired as Granger, as the three young Hogwarts pupils arrived at the prestigious witch and wizarding school at the age of eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown – Hermione in HBO Max’s Harry Potter series

Could Brown have been the face of Granger instead of Watson?

Brown and Watson, on the other hand, share some commonalities, such as the fact that, while both are English, neither was born in England. There’s also the curious coincidence that Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ character is named Eleven, which is the same age as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry admittance.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – HERMIONE IN HBO MAX'S HARRY POTTER SERIES

Millie Bobby Brown dying to play Hermione in HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter’ series

Brown was recently given the deepfake treatment, owing to their striking resemblances. In the latest online attempt at picturing a world in which new performers were cast in the renowned franchise, YouTube user Jarkan [h/t Comic Book] has created a very convincing movie of Brown as Hermione Granger. Granger is featured throughout the series in the video, with Brown’s visage flawlessly substituting for Granger’s, making it easy to forget she was never Granger in the first place.

COULD BROWN HAVE BEEN THE FACE OF GRANGER INSTEAD OF WATSON ?

Deepfakes have grown in popularity over the previous several years, and with each new attempt by producers, the fakes appear to be more convincing than ever. Brown’s performance as Granger exemplifies how fantastic the process can be. Jarkan’s switch of Brown for Watson begs the question of what may have been. Could Brown have been the face of Granger instead of Watson if she had been the correct age when Harry Potter was the first cast? Nobody can say for sure, but based on this latest deepfake, Brown could very well have become the popular figure.

Fans, on the other hand, have a special bond with Granger, as demonstrated in the movie. If some Harry Potter fans object to someone other than Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry, it’s easy to see why Granger fans would feel the same way about Watson. Deepfakes are entertaining, but just because one actor’s face looks like another’s doesn’t mean their interpretation of the role will be as memorable. There’s a lot more to an actor than their physical appearance, and Watson’s ability and charm as Granger has been well-established after eight feature films.

What do you think? Will Millie Bobby Brown be a good fit to play Hermione? Let us know in the comments down below.