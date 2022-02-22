After All Her Attempts, Millie Bobby Brown Couldn’t Stop Stranger Things 4

‘Stranger Things’, the global phenomenon, is coming this May with the fourth season. Despite the series lead Millie Bobby Brown causing shooting delays, Netflix just announced the series revival for a fifth season as well.

Millie Bobby Brown achieved the heights of fame owing to her breakout role in the Netflix mystery drama series ‘Stranger Things’. She is also the one who reaped the most out of the phenomenal global success of the series. Following her success with ‘Stranger Things’, she was hired by Netflix to headline the ‘Enola Holmes’ franchise as well. But in spite of all that, Brown’s behaviour on the sets has not been ideal. She played Eleven in the series, which happens to be one of the main leads. Her erratic conduct on the sets caused delays among other issues, but despite that, Netflix renewed ‘Stranger Things’ for the fifth season, which is also supposed to be the last.

Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown delayed 'Stranger Things' shooting

Not to say that her performance isn’t deserving of all the accolades she has been receiving. She has acted brilliantly in the series. She has also been mostly revered as a highly professional and talented actress, as mentioned by the series’ creators. But then, from where did the rumours erupt that Millie caused a delay in the shoot? The Duffer brothers, Ross and Matt, were all praises for Millie during an interview. Talking to the NPR, they said that despite being not highly experienced in facing the camera, she knew what to do, which is a big thing for an actor her age. That doesn’t take away the fact that she was a nuisance on the sets as well on a few other occasions. One such incident was shared by the creators in the same interview.

Millie Bobby Brown is still the biggest hurdle for stranger things

Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown

Ross Duffer said, “One day she showed up on set, and she [was] just covered head to toe in glitter. And she’s like, ‘I don’t know where this glitter came from’. And it’s like I’m not having this problem with any of my adult actors. David Harbour is not coming in covered in glitter”. This caused a significant delay in the shoot. This incident also goes on to prove that however professional and good performer she might be, she is still a child at heart. The 45-minute delay was not very consequential, but it did cause the producers to get annoyed a little.

Millie Bobby Brown delayed 'Stranger Things' shooting

However, ‘Stranger Things’ carried on with a successful run for three seasons. It’s been a long wait for the fans as it has been three years since the third season was released. Finally, the release dates for the fourth season are announced. The new season of the series will premier in May and July this year, in two instalments. While the release date is still quite far away, the fans are still happy that now they at least know how long the wait is going to be. Several factors affected the shoot and the post-production work on the series. Amidst the raging pandemic, it wasn’t an easy task. But finally, we are here.

However, despite Millie’s irresponsible behaviour on the sets causing delay, there is no holding back ‘Stranger Things’ success. One big news that also erupted with the release date announcement was the revival announcement for the fifth season, which is also going to be the last!

So, here we are. We are two more seasons away from bidding the final goodbye to Eleven, Mike and all our biker friends. In the meantime, the fans desperately wait to see what’s in store in the upcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’.

